Northrop Grumman to provide key EW capabilities for AC/MC-130J aircraft

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman has been selected to provide the prime mission equipment for the Sierra Nevada Corporation-led AC/MC-130J Radio Frequency Countermeasure program.

Northrop Grumman’s RFCM system utilizes the latest in antenna, amplifier and electronics technology. This technology provides superior situational awareness and better enables aircraft survivability in operationally relevant environments.

“With the radio frequency threat growing, modern electromagnetic spectrum protection for AC/MC-130J operators worldwide is essential,” said Jim Conroy, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. “Our product line approach to the RFCM program is mature and in use throughout our electronic warfare systems.”

The modular, open systems approach to the suite is designed to provide radar warning, threat identification and countermeasure capabilities today, while allowing for the flexibility to adapt to future threats. The system is applicable to both U.S. and international customers and represents the latest upgrade to Northrop Grumman’s RFCM product line.

Northrop Grumman has deep expertise in electronic warfare systems for land, sea and air. Covering the full spectrum of operations from self-protection to electronic attack, the company’s systems are preparing warfighters for multi-domain operations. Among these systems are the F-16 electronic warfare suite, AN/APR-39 family of radar warning receivers and pod-based self-protection.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact