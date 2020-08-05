Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Bethel-Tech Pacific JV,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-20-D-1113); ECC Environmental,* Burlingame, California (N62473-20-D-1114); and CAPE-Weston,* Irvine, California (N62473-20-D-1115), are awarded a $240,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for environmental remediation projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility (AOR). This includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and other locations nationwide. The maximum dollar value for all three contracts combined is $240,000,000. Bethel-Tech Pacific JV is being awarded an initial task order at $189,037 to evaluate land use controls at Marine Corps Logistic Base, Barstow, California. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by July 2023. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Southwest AOR which includes California (95 percent); Arizona (2 percent); Nevada (2 percent); and the remainder of the U.S. (1 percent). The work to be performed provides for environmental remediation actions; removal actions; remedial design; expedited and emergency response actions; pilot and treatability studies; remedial systems operation and maintenance; corrective actions; and groundwater monitoring and other related activities associated with returning sites to safe and acceptable levels of contamination. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months. Work is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance Navy (OM, N) contract funds in the amount of $189,037 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by OM, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and18 proposals were received. These three contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded an $181,744,524 modification (P00016) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-19-C-0013. This modification provides for the production, delivery and integration of 24 Airborne Low Frequency Sonars (ALFS) for the government of India; eight ALFS for the Navy and seven ALFS for the government of Denmark, into MH-60R Seahawk aircraft. Work will be performed in Brest, France (77 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (15 percent); and Owego, N.Y., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,280,928 and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $144,463,596 will be obligated at time of award, $37,280,928 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Krempp Construction Inc.,* Jasper, Ind., is awarded an $35,000,000 maximum amount, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for magazine and inert building maintenance and repairs at the Naval Support Activity Crane, Indiana. No task orders are being issued at this time. All work on this contract will be performed in Crane, Ind. The work to be performed provides for magazine and inert building maintenance, repairs and construction services including but not limited to, concrete installation and removal, replacement of entire or portions of concrete docks, wing walls, steel doors, lead paint removal, replacement of dead lights, dome repair, grounding, seeding, mulching, removal and installation of bumper blocks, excavation, backfilling and incidental related work. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2020 working capital (Army) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by working capital (Army) and working capital (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Contract Opportunities website and three proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0080).



Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $30,400,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0162) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0012. This order provides non-recurring engineering and integrated logistics support to produce and qualify the structural improvement and electrical power upgrade solution for the UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70.4 percent); Grand Rapids, Mich., (26.3 percent); and Phoenix, Ariz., (3.3 percent). This order provides for the integration of structural improvements and power upgrades, as well as the development of technical data and supporting documentation as it pertains to reliability, maintainability, damage limits and tolerances. Additionally, this order provides for the manufacture and delivery of two drives system accessory power quills, one modified combining gearbox, one test stand upgrade, as well as associated component qualification testing. Work is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,503,510; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,659,045; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,237,445, will be obligated at time of award and $17,503,510 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., (M67854-20-D-5127); and Vizocom Government Services, El Cajon, Calif., (M67854-20-D-5128) are awarded a $17,000,000 maximum amount, multiple award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of soft wall shelters and shelter repair parts. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., and El Cajon, Calif., and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $151,483 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award. Funds will expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a competitively procured via beta.SAM.gov website and two offers were received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting agency.



Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $12,190,753 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides depot sustainment support, guidance section and control section repair and common munitions built-in test/reprogramming equipment box 4 and 5 test and inspection in support of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile weapon system for the Navy; the governments of Italy and Australia; and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., (62 percent); Ridgecrest, Calif., (31 percent); and Fusaro, Italy (7 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0106).



United States Marine Inc.,* Gulfport, Miss., is awarded a $7,572,364 firm-fixed-price delivery order to previously awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract N00024-16-D-2215 in support of the government of the Azerbaijan for 15 9-meter Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Multi-Use EOD Response Craft. Work will be performed in Gulfport, Miss., and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount of $7,572,364 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Army

Aecom Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W91278-20-D-0041); Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo., (W91278-20-D-0042); Atkins North America Inc., Dallas, Texas (W91278-20-D-0043); Cardno GS Inc., Charlottesville, Va., (W91278-20-D-0044); HDR Environmental Operations and Construction Inc., Englewood, Colo., (W91278-20-D-0045); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Dallas, Texas (W91278-20-D-0046); Leido Inc., Reston, Va., (W91278-20-D-0047); WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, D.C., (W91278-20-D-0048); Tetra Tech Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W91278-20-D-0053); and Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc., Blue Bell, Penn., (W91278-20-D-0055), will compete for each order of the $209,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division. Bids were solicited via the internet with 28 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity.



AHTNA Construction,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912BV-20-D-0039); APC Construction LLC,* Harvey, La., (W912BV-20-D-0040); Gideon Contracting LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W912BV-20-D-0041); Pontchartrain Partners LLC,* New Orleans, La., (W912BV-20-D-0042); and Southwind Construction,* Edmond, Okla., (W912BV-20-D-0043), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for civil works construction projects in support of various military and civil works projects within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District’s boundaries. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity.



PHE-Baker JV2 LLC,* Rockville, Md., (W91278-20-D-0050); Stell Environmental Enterprises Inc.,* Exton, Penn., (W91278-20-D-0051); Swift River Vesar SB JV,* Anchorage, Alaska (W91278-20-D-0052); and Vernadero Group Inc.,* Phoenix, Ariz., (W91278-20-D-0053), will compete for each order of the $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Mobile District’s planning and environmental division. Bids were solicited via the internet with 28 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Radiant Mission Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $12,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide the Army Geospatial Center with remote ground terminal systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 4, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alexandria, Va., is the contracting activity (W5J9CQ-20-D-0006).



Lockheed Martin Global Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $9,958,534 modification (P00019) to contract W31P4Q-17-C-0173 for field support technicians. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Martin Baker, Uxbridge, United Kingdom, has been awarded a maximum $150,000,000 five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for T-6 and T-38 Sustainment. This contract provides for T-6 and T-38 replenishment spares. Work will be performed in Uxbridge, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 munitions procurement funds; NASA funds; Army funds; and Foreign Military Sales funds, in the total amount of $13,316, 027 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-20-D-0004).





Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp. (HDTRA1-20-C-0063) is being awarded a single-award services contract for the Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program. The mission of the CTR Program is to partner with willing countries to reduce threat from Weapons of Mass Destruction and related materials, technologies, facilities and expertise. The maximum dollar ceiling including the base period and option period for the contract is $24,775,693. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world. The base period for this contract is two years with three one-year option periods. $4,000,000 has been incrementally funded for the base period and the contract will continue to be incrementally funded with current funding. This requirement was solicited as a sole-source award with supporting justification and approval document via solicitation HDTRA1-20-R-0015 and was approved by the Head of Contracting Activity. The government received one timely offer. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), CTR Contracting Office/DTRA/AL-ACC, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity.

