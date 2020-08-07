Headlines – August 7, 2020

Advertisement

News

Pentagon not confirming any plans to halve U.S. troops in Afghanistan by the election-

The Pentagon’s top spokesman said Aug. 6 that the Defense Department is hopeful that peace talks in Afghanistan will play out and conditions will be met that allow NATO troops stationed there to withdraw according to the White House’s direction.



Germans largely support U.S. troop removal — and want all U.S. nuclear weapons to leave Germany as well-

A plurality of Germans in a new poll supported a reduction in the number of U.S. troops based in the country, with a majority wanting to see all 20 U.S. atomic bombs located in Germany removed as well.





Business

Race is on to replace NATO’s early-warning aircraft fleet-

On June 29, a solicitation titled, “NATO International Competitive Bidding: Alliance Future Surveillance and Control Project-Risk Reduction and Feasibility Study,” popped up on Beta.Sam.Gov, a U.S. government contracting site.



Eastern European NATO allies ramp up drone buys to protect their borders-

As Russia’s military activities in the Baltic and Black seas are mounting pressure on NATO’s eastern flank, a number of Eastern European countries are developing programs to acquire unmanned aerial vehicles for their militaries.



Awash in technology hook-ups, Team Tempest longs for steady partners-

What few headlines were generated by the recent virtual Farnborough International Air Show centered on Britain’s next-generation Tempest fighter and the efforts to build a business case for the program.



An aerospace startup just won a contract to develop an Air Force One jet that can travel at Mach 5-

The Air Force One of the future might be getting a major speed boost.



OTT Technologies takes over LMT-

South African armored vehicle designer and manufacturer OTT Technologies has acquired LMT, which has been in business rescue since September 2019.



SOCOM industry day solicits proposals to update Global Analytics Platform-

The U.S. Special Operations Command is soliciting industry proposals to revamp its command-wide battlefield intelligence analytics programme, updating the legacy system with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud computing architectures to support current and future operations.





Defense

A new Air Force era begins as ‘CQ’ Brown, the nation’s first Black service chief, assumes command-

Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown assumed command of the Air Force as its 22nd chief of staff Aug. 6 in a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.



U.S. mulls moving troops from Germany to Romania, Baltics, Poland, Esper says-

Romania could get a U.S. troop boost and so might the Baltics as part of the plan to reduce force levels in Germany, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.



UK facilities for American F-35 jets are delayed and over budget-

The U.S. Air Force is on track to begin permanently basing its F-35 jets abroad next year, with RAF Lakenheath in England set to become the service’s first international F-35 base.



Air Force, Navy air-launch ICBM-

The Air Force’s GBSD is testing prototypes and making rapid developmental progress with a new class of ICBM



Here comes Army’s first laser battalion-

The Defense Department expects to stand up its first battalion of Stryker vehicles outfitted with high-powered laser weapons by some time next year, Army officials say.



Air Force tests F-35, stealth fleet for integrated electronic warfare-

The Air Force just wrapped up a first-of-its-kind test to hone how stealthy aircraft can work in tandem in highly contested airspace — with the F-35A providing critical anti-air defense cover for older aircraft, including the B-2 bomber and the highly classified RQ-170 surveillance drone.



USAF Weapons School wants KC-46 experts in three years-

The Air Force Weapons School plans to start graduating its first KC-46 experts in three years under a new weapons instructor course, the service said Aug. 5.





Veterans

USS Oklahoma sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest in Missouri-

Nearly eight decades after he was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor that launched the U.S. into World War II, a Missouri man has been laid to rest next to his parents.



Veterans suicide prevention plans take a big step forward, but still face tough political hurdles-

Senate lawmakers advanced a major veterans suicide prevention initiative on Aug. 5, creating a potential legislative path for the action on the issue by the end of the year.









