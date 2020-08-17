Headlines – August 17, 2020

Advertisement

News

Pompeo inks deal to support more American troops in Poland-

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sealed a defense cooperation deal Aug. 15 with Polish officials that will pave the way to deploy more American troops to Poland.



Fake news is wreaking havoc on the battlefield. Here’s what the military’s doing about it-

Texas-based soldiers were training in Poland last year when leaders at U.S. Army Europe spotted some alarming social media posts.





Business

CEO of Boeing’s defense wing talks stumbling blocks, from KC-46 to COVID-

When Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Leanne Caret dials into our hour-long interview on Aug. 4, she comes prepared with 15 minutes worth of opening statements that include thoughts ranging from the company’s performance during the coronavirus pandemic to the state of the KC-46 tanker program.



Spain’s Indra gets a key role in new Eurofighter radar development-

Spanish defense contractor Indra is joining Germany’s Hensoldt as a co-lead in the development of a new radar for the Eurofighter warplane, the company announced.



U.S. Army seeks new airborne tech to detect, defeat radar systems-

The U.S. Army is seeking industry input on new technology allowing aircraft to survive and defeat systems in sophisticated adversarial environments made up of sensitive radars and integrated air defense systems.



After months of haggling, Lockheed moves on German air defense bid-

Lockheed Martin and MBDA Deutschland have submitted another bid for Germany’s next-generation air defense system, following negotiations throughout the summer that some observers said nearly tanked the project.



U.S. Air Force seeks information on maritime strike weapon-

The U.S. Air Force is conducting market research into kinetic weapons capable of engaging and defeating maritime surface vessels, according to a July 24 request for information (RFI) posted on the federal contracting website beta.sam.gov.



U.S. Marine Corps seeks new FINN gateway pod prototype-

The U.S. Marine Corps is seeking solutions for a new prototype for the airborne pod variant of its Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN) program, designed to upgrade overall interoperability between U.S. Navy and the marines’ tactical data links.





Defense

F-16s, KC-135s deploy to Poland for training rotation-

F-16s and KC-135s deployed to two bases in Poland for an aviation rotation, shortly after the U.S. and Poland agreed to increase the amount of forces in the country.



U.S. Army hangs back on future interceptor pursuit but continues research-

The U.S. Army is slowing its pursuit of a future ballistic missile interceptor to replace the Patriot family of missiles, but it is continuing to conduct research on a less expensive, more capable replacement in preparation to field a new missile down the road.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact