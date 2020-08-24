Advertisement

U.S. Army

TSI Inc., Shoreview, Minn., was awarded a $48,213,673 firm-fixed-price contract for approximately 3,500 M41A1 protection assessment test systems conformance testing certifications, technical documentation and logistics support equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-D-0003).



Federal Contracting Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $41,906,264 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a Cyberworx building at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., with an estimated completion date of July 12, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $41,906,264 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-C-0038).



Fugro Earthdata Inc., Frederick, Md., (W912P9-20-D-0024); and Quantum Spatial Inc., St. Petersburg, Fla.,. (W912P9-20-D-0025), will compete for each order of the $22,666,666 firm-fixed-price contract for basic site plan mapping, land-use/land-type classification and/or change-analysis mapping. Bids were solicited via the internet with 38 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity.



Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $12,853,147 modification (P00071) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 8, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,853,147 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $21,803,804 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for sustainment services associated with the ADM-160B, ADM-160C and C-1 Miniature Air Launched Decoy Jammer. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed May 14, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8520-20-D-0005).





U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Surface Ships Limited, Portsmouth, United Kingdom, is awarded a $19,914,240 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract for Archerfish Destructor full rate production, maintenance and associated technical services. The work to be performed under this contract will include maintenance, spare and repair parts and evolution of the Archerfish Destructors. BAE Systems will manage the destructor configuration as well as integrate new or upgraded capability and assess the destructor configuration for application to in-service upgrade efforts. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative maximum value of this contract to $189,268,826. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, United Kingdom (86 percent); Marseille, France (8 percent); and Rocket Center, W. Va., (6 percent%), and is expected to be complete by January 2023. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) (62 percent); 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) (28 percent); 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (9 percent); and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) (1 percent) funding in the amount of $19,914,240 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $1,793,874 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was awarded on a sole-source basis (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-6407).



MNDPI Pacific JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, is being awarded a not-to-exceed value of $14,000,000 task order (N62742-20-F-0339) as an undefinitized contract under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various structural and waterfront projects and other projects at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The work to be performed provides architect-engineer services to conduct a geotechnical investigation in the area west of Dry Dock 3. The investigation is being done to provide data for a proposed future project to construct a new dry dock. All work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (planning and design) contract funds in the amount of $14,000,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-D-0004).



KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Md., is awarded an $8,740,605 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract to provide technical assistance, program management, engineering, financial and logistics support for the integrated product teams that acquire and sustain F-18 series aircraft for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and the governments of Finland and Kuwait. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (87.75 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (3.6 percent); Kuwait City, Kuwait (3.6 percent); North Island, Calif., (2.6 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (2.45 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. FMS funds in the amount of $8,740,605 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(f)(2)(E). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0032).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $7,955,000 cost, cost-share order (N00019-20-F-0565) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order is to consolidate Lots 12-14 known issues, funding and requirements on a single contract vehicle to ensure the most fiscally responsible business deals for customers. This supports concurrency related modification and retrofit activities for delivered air systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $6,235,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,720,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Boeing Distribution Services Inc., Miami, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $19,818,043 firm-fixed-price, requirements type prospective-price-determination contract for supply chain management, logistics support and individually priced parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is Florida, with an Aug. 20, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The Defense Logistics Agency, Aviation, Richmond, Va., is the contracting activity (SPE4AX-20-D-9412).



Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded an $18,836,895 sole-source, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00375) under previously awarded Aegis Combat Weapon System development contract HQ0276-10-C-0001. The total value of the contract increases from $3,274,230,310, to $3,293,067,205; $65,039,414 of which was obligated for Aegis Ashore Japan (under Contract Line Item Number 0135) and increases to $83,876,309. Under this modification, the contractor will continue performing engineering design support and analysis of alternative services necessary for continuation of planning efforts and risk reduction efforts required to support the Aegis Ashore Japan analysis of alternatives and Foreign Military Sales. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Funds from the government of Japan in the amount of $18,836,895 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business









