Headlines – August 24, 2020

News

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq’s Taji base-

United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraq’s Taji military base on Aug. 23 and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses and the coalition said.





Business

Shipbuilders approve 3-year pact, ending months-long strike at Bath Iron Works-

A 63-day strike at Bath Iron Works — against the backdrop of a pandemic in an election year — came to an end Aug. 23 with shipbuilders voting to return to their jobs producing warships for the United States Navy.



DISA awards $199 million contract for cloud security-

The U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency awarded its first production other transaction authority contract on Aug. 20, the agency announced.



Rolls-Royce backs hypersonic-power specialist Reaction Engines with new investment-

Rolls-Royce has formed a strategic partnership with British hypersonic-power experts Reaction Engines and is backing that up with a new investment in the company.



Here’s what might not survive COVID budget cuts-

Like baby antelope at the watering hole, military weapons and vehicles still in early development might be the first to go.



F-35 will finally go into full production next March, acquisitions chief says-

The Pentagon’s top weapons buyer said Thursday that the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 Joint Strike Fighter should finally go into full production by next March following a series of delays — the latest for COVID-19 workplace restrictions.





Defense

AI algorithm defeats human fighter pilot in simulated dogfight-

An artificial intelligence algorithm has defeated a human F-16 fighter pilot in a virtual dogfight simulation.



Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops usually cast ballots by mail. This year could be more complicated, Pentagon office says-

As the partisan fight over mail-in voting intensifies ahead of the November presidential election, hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops and their families are preparing, as they have for decades, to cast absentee ballots by mail.



Feds charge former Green Beret with spying for Russia in latest legal blow to Special Forces community-

A former Army Green Beret living in northern Virginia was arrested on Aug. 21, charged with divulging military secrets about his unit’s activities in former Soviet republics during more than a decade of contacts with Russian intelligence.



New Air Force leaders view plans for more virtual pilot training-

The Air Force’s new military leaders, Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, made their first trip with Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett Au. 20.





Veterans

Postmaster pledges veterans’ prescriptions won’t be hurt by mail service changes-

The head of the United States Postal Service on Aug. 21 acknowledged “dips” in service in recent months but denied any large-scale failures or deliberate mail slowdowns were to blame for problems with veterans prescription deliveries or other postal operations.



IRS reopens deadline for veterans who missed coronavirus stimulus checks-

Veterans Affairs officials are reminding families who missed out on some coronavirus stimulus checks last spring that they have a few more weeks left to claim that cash.









