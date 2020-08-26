Advertisement

Defense Logistics Agency

Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a $617,452,596 regulated tariff contract for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 50-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Oklahoma, with an Aug. 31, 2071, performance completion date. Using military service is the Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2071 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SP0600-20-C-8331).



Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded a maximum $28,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility maintenance, repair and operations supplies and related incidental services. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S .Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 327-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Southwest Africa, with a July 19, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Europe and Africa, Kaiserslautern, Germany (SPE5B1-20-D-0003).





U.S. Navy

FlightSafety Services Corp., Denver, Colo., is awarded a $220,766,476 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for aircrew training services for the TH-73A Advanced Helicopter Training System to include flight training devices (FTD) and classroom instruction to train student naval aviators (SNAs) to the standards necessary to meet an annual pilot production rate of over 600 advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt-rotor SNAs. Additionally, it provides for the operation and maintenance of FTDs. Work will be performed in Milton, Fla., and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61340-20-D-0021).



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $191,723,019 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00024-20-C-6117) for the procurement of engineering design development services and associated material and travel, supporting the fleet of Navy submarines and Foreign Military Sales requirements. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $2,224,208,878. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (90 percent); and the governments of Canada (8 percent); Japan (1 percent); and Australia (1 percent). Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (85 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (11 percent); Fairfax, Va., (2 perent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); and Waterford, Conn., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2030. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2030. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-6117).



SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.,* Jackson, Mich., is awarded a $9,706,013 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N68335-20-F-0456) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-20-G-1049. This order provides for continued advanced technology research and development efforts for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) products for airborne anti-submarine warfare systems under SBIR topic N010-014 titled, “High Gain Array of Velocity Sensors.” Further development and research efforts will include systems engineering, modeling and analyses, measurement of target and environment data, architecture, fabrication, installation, test, maintenance, aircrew training and procurement activities. Additionally, this order provides engineering services for prototyping and delivery of 36 digital directional frequency analysis and reporting vertical line array sonobuoys in order to transfer this SBIR technology to the UnderSea Advantage Next Generation Multistatic Active Coherent system. Work will be performed in Jackson, Mich., (90 percent); Columbia City, Ind., (5 percent); and Key West, Fla., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $370,770 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Transportation Command

Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Mich., has been awarded a $168,759,265 modification (P00010) to contract HTC711-17-D-R016 for continued rotary wing airlift support within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Funds were not obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $653,647,312 from $484,888,047. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Kekolu Contracting LLC, La Plata, Md., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $111,700,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity enterprise contract. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Md.; and Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed May 23, 2025. This contract is for streamlined acquisition base engineering requirements, providing minor construction projects, maintenance and repair of real property. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $192,943 are being obligated at the time of award. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA2860-20-D-0004).



PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Marlton, N.J., has been awarded a $19,766,706 modification (P00063) to contract FA4890-15-C-0018 for the Aerial Targets Program. The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional year of service under the multiple year contract which directly supports live-fire weapon system testing and enables the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group to perform developmental and operational weapons testing for all air-to-air missiles for F-15, F-16, F-22, and F-35 aircraft. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla.; and Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds will be used but no funds will be obligated at time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Air Force Base, Va., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

HD CW JV, Charlotte, N.C., (W912HN-20-D-2000); GHD Inc., Duluth, Ga., (W912HN-20-D-2001); and CDM Federal Programs Corp., Jacksonville, Fla., (W912HN-20-D-2002), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer general design services for civil works. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity.



Nora Contracting LLC,* Detroit, Mich., was awarded a $10,576,854 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a columbarium for the Veterans Administration (VA) at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 VA construction funds in the amount of $10,576,854 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0033).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Radiance Technologies Inc,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $10,110,811 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling (SAFE-SiM) program. SAFE-SiM seeks to build a government-owned and controlled, faster-than-real time modeling and simulation (M&S) capability for theater-wide, mission-level M&S. This capability would enable rapid analysis supporting senior-level decisions for concept of operations development, force structure composition, resource allocation and targeted technology insertion. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., (50 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (14 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (13 percent); Chantilly, Va., (12 percent); San Diego, Calif., (6 percent); and Rome, N.Y., (5 percent), with an expected completion date of August 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,750,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition in which 10 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0146).



Cole Engineering Services Inc., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $9,141,146 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling (SAFE-SiM) program. SAFE-SiM seeks to build a government-owned and controlled, faster-than-real time modeling and simulation (M&S) capability for theater-wide, mission-level M&S. This capability would enable rapid analysis supporting senior-level decisions for concept of operations development, force structure composition, resource allocation and targeted technology insertion. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (65 percent); and Austin, Texas (35 percent), with an expected completion date of August 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,310,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition in which 10 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0144).

*Small Business









