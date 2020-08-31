Advertisement

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, Calif., is being awarded a $911,765,000 modification (P00049) for existing sole source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HQ0147-12-D-0001 for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense element development and support services. This modification brings the total maximum ceiling value of this contract from $2,335,000,000 to $3,246,765,000. This modification provides for the extension of the period of performance for additional incremental development, support to flight and ground test programs and responsive support to warfighter requirements to sustain the Ballistic Missile Defense System throughout the acquisition life cycle. Expected completion dates will be established under subsequent task order awards. The work will be performed at Sunnyvale, California; and Huntsville, Alabama. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Abbott Rapid DX North America LLC, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production and delivery of BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care antigen tests for COVID-19. The initial order is valued at $760,000,000 for 150 million tests and distribution costs. This was a sole-source acquisition to meet an urgent and compelling national need. An Emergency Use Authorization has been approved and signed by the Food and Drug Administration for this contract award. This is a four-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Florida and Maine, with a Dec. 31, 2020, ordering period end date. Using customer is the Department of Health and Human Services. The maximum dollar value on the contract is $1,500,000,000. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 CARES Act funding. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-20-D-0027).



Petro Star, Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (SPE605-20-D-4008, $62,088,432); Delta Western LLC, Seattle, Wash., (SPE605-20-D-4002, $32,629,727); Crowley Government Services, Jacksonville, Fla., (SPE605-20-D-4005, $26,468,885); and Petro 49 Inc.,* doing business as Petro Marine Services, Seward, Alaska (SPE605-20-D-4009, $15,852,473), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE0600-20-R-0222 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 18 responses received. They are 60-month contracts with a six-month option period. Locations of performance are Alaska, Florida and Washington, with a Sept. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Breton Industries Inc.,* Amsterdam, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $17,810,477 firm-fixed-price contract for vehicular door handles, soft top parts kits, vehicular fitted covers and vehicular curtain assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with four offers received. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is New York, with an Aug. 27, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0166).



Immix Technology Inc., McLean, Va., has been awarded a maximum $17,637,924 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SP4701-20-F-0161) against five-year basic ordering agreement NNG-15-S-C39B with one five-year option period for IBM software maintenance support renewal. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 31, 2021, performance completion date. Using customer is the Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Penn.



AMG Engineering & Machining Inc., Indianapolis, Ind., (SPE4A7-20-D-0363, $17,236,056); and Janel’s Industries Inc., Dowagiac, Mich., (SPE4A7-20-D-0362, $13,155,156), have each been awarded a maximum firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE4A7-20-R-0032 for aircraft structural fittings. This was a competitive acquisition using justification 15 U.S. Code 657f, as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.206. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Michigan, Florida and Indiana, with an Aug. 28, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va.





U.S. Air Force

National Strategic Research Institute – University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb., has been awarded a maximum $92,000,000 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development services supporting U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) and other government agencies. The contract is specifically for obtaining Department of Defense essential engineering, research and development capabilities and mission-related research including test, evaluation, and systems analysis of related topics for USSTRATCOM in the defined core competencies of nuclear detection and forensics, detection of chemical and biological weapons, active and passive defense against weapons of mass destruction and consequence management. Work will primarily be performed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, Neb.; and University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Neb., and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2026. This award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 55th Contracting Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (FA4600-20-D-0003).



PLEXSYS Interface Products, Camas, Washington, has been awarded a $66,771,502 firm-fixed-price, time and materials contract to the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) Mission Crew Training Set (MCTS) effort. This contract will provide services to support the AWACS Block 40/45 system by providing operations and maintenance to eight MCTS systems. This contract will ensure that these MCTS systems are ready for training at the beginning of each training day, ensuring it remains operational throughout training events and then securing it at the conclusion of the training day. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Nellis AFB, Nev.; and Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by July 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 centralized asset management aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $12,142,258 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom AFB, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-20-C-0009).



M1 Support Services, Denton, Texas, has been awarded a $25,649,894 modification (P00050) to contract FA4890-16-C-0012 for the T-38 aircraft maintenance program. The modification will provide intermediate and organizational maintenance of T-38 aircraft for Air Combat Command, Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Global Strike Command. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, Calif.; Holloman AFB, N.M.; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.; Tyndall AFB, Fla.; and Whiteman AFB, Mo., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds will be used, but no funds will be obligated at time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis AFB, Va., is the contracting activity.



Frontier Technology Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded an $18,838,565 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00016) to life cycle decision support contract FA8806-19-C-0004 for additional support and analysis. The contract modification provides for the support and analysis to aid in the rapid prototyping and delivery of Enterprise Ground Services to future and existing U.S. Space Force missions. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Los Angeles, Calif., and work is expected to be completed by Sept. 4, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $85,525,491. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Va., has been awarded a $17,620,089 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P000313) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for cyber hardened infrastructure support Phases Three and Four. This modification supports an increase in launch and test range requirements. Work will be performed at Eastern Range, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla.; and Western Range, Vandenberg AFB, Calif., and is expected to be completed Feb. 24, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8806-15-C-0001).



Credence Management Solutions LLC, Vienna, Va., has been awarded an $8,661,142, bilateral second option for task order FA3002-18-F-0162 to continue providing flight training operations support to Air Education and Training Command fighter aircrew at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Randolph and Lackland, Texas; Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.; Laughlin AFB, Texas; Vance AFB, Okla.; Tucson Air National Guard (ANG) Base, Ariz.; Little Rock ANG Base, Ark.; Altus AFB, Okla.; Pensacola Naval Air Station, Fla.; Fort Rucker, Ala.; and the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., and is expected to be completed August 2021. This task order incorporates the addition of two schedulers at JBSA–Randolph, and the Service Contract Labor Standards, Department of Labor Wage Determinations and the Collective Bargaining Unit for Altus AFB. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, JBSA-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $55,365,964 modification (P00010) to contract W15QKN-20-F-0331 to increase the contract ceiling amount and extend the contract period of performance to procure hardware in support of the Mortar Fire Control System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 1, 2020)



Legacy Joint Venture Group LLC,* Warner Robins, Ga., was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide rapid response with new construction, renovation, upgrades, improvement, maintenance or repair of government facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-20-D-4007).



Advanced Systems Technology Inc.,* Lawton, Okla., was awarded a $24,331,428 firm-fixed-price contract for to replace the existing tactical communication subsystems towers and antenna system equipment to properly operate, display and protect the Joint Readiness Training Center instrumented systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Polk, La., and Lawton, Okla., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds; and 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $24,331,428 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-20-C-0018).



Henry M. Jackson Foundation, Bethesda, Md., was awarded an $18,808,103 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for medical research to implement a multifaceted artificial intelligence initiative at the Biotechnology High-Performance Computing Software Applications Institute to support scientific research in multiple areas of military medicine. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 16, 2023. Fiscal 2020 Defense Health Program and research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $4,673,419 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-20-C-0031).



Alstom Renewable US LLC, Greenwood Village, Colo., was awarded a $15,943,367 firm-fixed-price contract to perform all work required to rewind two hydroelectric generating units at Hartwell Powerhouse. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Hartwell, Ga., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 hydropower customer funded funds in the amount of $15,943,367 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-20-C-0025).



McMillen LLC, Boise, Idaho, was awarded a $12,231,000 firm-fixed-price contract for equipment, structures and all labor, plant, equipment and materials for the rehabilitation of the two low-level outlets of the Coolidge Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at the Coolidge Dam, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 Bureau of Indian Affairs construction funds in the amount of $12,231,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (W912PP-20-C-0018).



EA Engineering, Science and Technology Inc.,* Hunt Valley, Md., was awarded an $8,025,292 firm-fixed-price contract to address groundwater contamination resulting from historical releases at Kirtland Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2025. Fiscal 2020 environmental restoration, defense funds in the amount of $8,025,292 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (W912PP-20-C-0020).





U.S. Navy

La Jolla Logic, San Diego, Calif., (M68909-20-D-7601); Pueo Business Solutions LLC, Fredericksburg, Va., (M68909-20-D-7602); Axcend, Inc., Fairfax, Va., (M68909-20-D-7604); Lumbee Tribe Enterprises LLC, Pembroke, N.C., (M68909-20-D-7605); and Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc., Reston, Va., (M68909-20-D-7606), are being awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for network, engineering, testing and cybersecurity support services with an estimated ceiling value of $46,000,000. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, Calif., and is expected to be complete by May 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,500 will be obligated on the first task order immediately following contract award and funds will expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website, with 17 offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, Camp Pendleton, Calif., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 27, 2020)



Coastal Marine Services Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N50054-20-D-0007); and Thermcor Inc., Norfolk, Va., (N50054-20-D-0008), are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to provide insulation and lagging removal and installation. Coastal Marine Services Inc. is awarded an $18,903,577 contract and Thermcor Inc. is awarded a $23,020,821 contract for a total amount of $41,924,398. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by August 2021, and if all options are exercised, by August 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $24,000 ($12,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This multiple award contract was procured as a small business set-aside via the beta.Sam.gov website with two offers received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Mare Island Dry Dock, Vallejo, Calif., is awarded a $15,378,728, 50-calendar day, firm-fixed-price contract (N32205-20-C-4066) for the mid-term availability of the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). The $15,378,728 consists of the amounts listed in the following areas: Category “A” work item cost, additional government requirement, other direct costs and the general and administrative costs. Work will include forward and port side superstructure preservation and steel repairs, ballast tank preservation forepeak, flight deck non-skid renewal, miscellaneous steel repairs, tank preservation 1S, 8C and 10C, main engine 12,000-hour overhaul, multiple cable transit repair, marine sanitation device tank replacement, number 4 ship service diesel generators resilient engine mount replacement and vent plenum preservation. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total value to $16,715,800. Work will be performed in Vallejo, Calif.. Expected period of performance is Oct. 14, 2020, through Dec. 2, 2020. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds, excluding options, in the amount of $15,378,728 will be obligated at time of the award. This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and two offers were received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205-20-C-4066).



Basic Commerce and Industries Inc.,* Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $12,281,171 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-reimbursement-type contract for research, development, production, integration, installation, software support and maintenance of Weather Radar Through-the-Sensor systems. This five-year contract includes no options. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (95 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (5 percent). The period of performance is from Aug. 28, 2020, through Aug. 27, 2025. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funding will be obligated via task orders using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was awarded with circumstances permitting other than full and open competition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-20-D-3413).

