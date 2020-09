Advertisement

Sailors participate in a memorial service for Navy Lt. Demarest Lloyd, who served in World War II, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Aug. 24, 2020. Lloyd, a recipient of a Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and Air Medal, died on June 12, 1944, and was reported missing at sea.









