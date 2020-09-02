Headlines – August 31, 2020

Advertisement

News

China plans to double nuclear arsenal, Pentagon says-

China plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the next decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Sept. 1.



Beijing rejects U.S. report on Chinese warheads-

China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday rejected a U.S. report that Beijing was expected to double the number of its nuclear warheads.



U.S.-Russia military tensions intensify in the air and on the ground worldwide-

Recent altercations in Europe, the Middle East and off the coast of Alaska have heightened tensions between the two rival powers.





Business

Two hypersonic weapons just completed a new milestone in development-

The U.S. Air Force and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency have wrapped up captive carry tests of two hypersonic weapon variants that will perform their first free-flight tests later this year, the organizations announced Sept. 1.



Army wants industry input for reliable exoskeleton (not Iron Man, yet!)-

Army Futures Command is drafting a formal requirement for a military exoskeleton and will seek feedback from manufacturers at a November industry day. The Army’s top priority, officials told me: rapidly prototyping a system that helps the wearer “move faster, travel further, and carry heavier loads” – without breaking down in the heat of battle.





Defense

U.S. Special Operations Command gets first brand-new Chinook variant-

U.S. Special Operations Command has taken receipt of its first MH-47G Block II Chinook from Boeing on time, according to a Sept. 1 company statement.



Pentagon, State Department could be compelled to testify on Afghanistan war, House Democrats say-

The U.S. military and the State Department must agree to update Congress on the war in Afghanistan and the peace process or they will face subpoenas, House Democratic lawmakers say.



Military moves forward with plan to make Air Force One supersonic-

The U.S. Air Force has taken initial steps to begin prototyping a supersonic aircraft that could someday carry the president around the world in half the time.



U.S. Air Force delays first B-21 flight-

The U.S. Air Force is now expecting the first flight of its Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider long range strike bomber to take place no earlier than 2022, slightly later than the late 2021 timeframe the service previously expected.





Veterans

Robert Kehoe, ’Jedburgh’ radioman who jumped into Nazi-controlled France after D-Day, has died-

With a .45-caliber pistol and extra ammunition strapped to his belt, Robert Kehoe could feel the weight of his parachute and rucksack, which was full of equipment and supplies for the impending mission.



August was the deadliest month so far for VA coronavirus patients, records show-

Veterans Affairs officials reported more deaths from coronavirus patients in August than any previous month of the pandemic, but department leaders dismissed concerns about the rising number of fatalities by questioning their own public records on the virus.









