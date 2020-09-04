Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Engineering and Software System Solutions, San Diego, Calif., (FA8203-18-D-0003; P00005); and University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio (FA8203-18-D-0004; P00004), have been collectively awarded a ceiling $277,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contracts for landing gear engineering services. The purpose of this modification is to increase the total contract estimate for the Atlas 3 multiple award contract with no change to the scope of the contracts. The increase will allow continued execution of work to be performed to support landing gear engineering services, which ensure mission safety, improve system life cycle costs, improve operational capability and performance, improve sustainment including maintainability and support and improve environmental safety and friendliness. Work will be performed as indicated in contract award on each individual task order and is expected to be completed July 29, 2029. No funds are being obligated at the time of award but will be obligated on each individual task order. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.



Kearney & Co. P.C., Alexandria, Va., has been awarded a $15,050,774 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to contract FA7014-19-F-A162 for advisory and assistance support for the Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability missions. This modification exercises Option Year One that continues support for future and concepts analysis, design blueprints, capability development strategic integration, capability development implementation analysis, assessment of opportunities for new capability, workflow management, strategic communication, special access program integration, simulation studies, war gaming support, decision analytics and strategy, planning, programming, budgeting and execution analysis. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed Sept. 9, 2021. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,468,467 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Longbow Limited, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $164,606,754 firm-fixed-price contract for AH-64E helicopter mast mounted assembly/radar electronics units. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Army); and 2019 Foreign Military Sales (India, Morocco, Netherlands, and United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $164,606,754 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-F-0464).



Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $27,072,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Venice, La., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $27,072,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P82-0-C-0059).



Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co. Inc., Upper Marlboro, Md., was awarded a $24,482,287 firm-fixed-price contract for work on the Reece Road access control point at Fort Meade. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 3, 2022. Fiscal 2016, 2018 and 2019 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $24,482,287 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0042).



McKnight Construction Co. Inc., Augusta, Ga., was awarded a $23,606,712 firm-fixed-price contract to provide a 93,000 square-foot maintenance hangar and helicopter maintenance unit facility and associated airfield access and apron pavements. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work will be performed at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2017 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $23,606,712 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-20-C-3007).



BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Va., was awarded a $9,641,028 firm-fixed-price contract for barricades upgrades at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Va., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 5, 2021. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $9,641,028 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0614).



National Conferencing Inc., Dumfries, Va., was awarded a $7,406,966 hybrid (cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to provide event planning, coordination and logistical support for training requirements of the Department of the Army’s Chief of Chaplains. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Dumfries, Va., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army); operations and maintenance (Army National Guard); and overseas contingency operations transfer funds in the amount of $1,836,982, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-20-C-0018).





U.S. Navy

Liberty Business Associates LLC, Ladson, S.C., is awarded a $108,000,000 performance-based, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price level-of-effort, and cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort and completion contract (N65236-20-D-1002) to provide corporate operational functional support with responsibilities to sustain mission capabilities. The procurement will provide services which support day-to-day operations that are critical to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s mission success. The contract includes a five-year ordering period. Fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $588,220 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., (80 percent); Norfolk, Va., (17 percent); and other Department of Defense sites (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition after exclusion of sources, small business set aside, via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website with five offers received. NIWC Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.



M. A. Mortenson Co. doing business as Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minn., (N62473-18-D-5850); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., (N62473-18-D-5851); R. A. Burch Construction Co. Inc.,* Ramona, Calif., (N62473-18-D-5852); Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N62473-18-D-5853); Sundt Construction Inc., Tempe, Ariz., (N62473-18-D-5854); SOLPAC Construction Inc., doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Co., San Diego, Calif., (N62473-18-D-5855); Bethel-Webcor Pacific JV,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-18-D-5856); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Md., (N62473-18-D-5858), are being awarded $92,000,000 to increase the aggregate capacity of the previously awarded suite of firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contracts. The maximum dollar value including the base year and four option years for all eight contracts combined is increased from $842,000,000 to $934,000,000. The contracts are for new construction, renovation and repair of commercial and institutional building construction projects at various government installations located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. All work will be performed at various federal sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility. No funds are being obligated on this award. No funds will expire. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy); O&M (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. The original contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 22 proposals received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $71,514,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5106) under a multiple award construction contract for the repair of the Michelson Laboratory, Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, Calif. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of Michelson Laboratory Wings 2-5, Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, Calif. The facility will include activities that comprise the Michelson Lab for weapons testing and development. This project will repair damage caused by the July 2019 earthquakes and provide seismic upgrades. The repair brings the building into compliance for health, life and safety codes and increases the reliability for power and environmental systems throughout the building. The contractor shall provide all labor, supervision, engineering, materials, equipment, tools, parts, supplies and transportation to perform all work described in the request for proposal. The options, if exercised, provide repairs for Wing 5, extended contractor warranty, electronic security system requirements and physical security equipment for all Wings 2-5. The planned modifications, if issued, provide for furniture, fixtures and equipment. The task order also contains 17 unexercised options and two planned modifications, which if exercised would increase the cumulative task order value to $81,315,729. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $71,514,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-16-D-1885).



Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $51,865,301 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) for AWS Baselines through Advanced Capability Build (ACB) 16. This option exercise is for Aegis shipboard integration engineering, Aegis test team support, Aegis modernization team engineering support, Ballistic missile defense test team support and AWS element assessments. This contract action provides AWS ship integration and test efforts for nine new construction guided missile destroyer (DDG 51) Class ships and the major modernization of seven DDG 51 Class ships. It will additionally cover the integrated combat system modifications and upgrades for all current ships with all AWS Baselines up to and including ACB 16. Work under this modification will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (49 percent); Norfolk, Va., (8 percent); San Diego, Calif., (8 percent); Washington, D.C. (7 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (5 percent); Mayport, Fla., (4 percent); Everett, Wash., (4 percent); Deveselu, Romania (4 percent); Bath, Maine (4 percent); and various places (7 percent) each below 1%, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy), funding in the amount of $9,457,408 will be obligated at time of award and funding in the amount of $5,160,256 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $49,064,471 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the repair of nine various legacy components in support of the H-1 aircraft. This contract includes a three-year base period with no options. All work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be used and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-W701).



SOLPAC Construction Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $46,225,534 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5296) under a multiple award construction contract for design and construction of a fitness center and a multipurpose religious facility at Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, Calif. The work to be performed includes demolition of an existing fitness center and will include construction of basketball courts, volleyball courts, an indoor pool, fitness space, group exercise space and a racquetball court. The new multipurpose religious facility will include a main chapel, a multi-faith chapel and a fellowship hall. The options, if exercised, provide extended contractor warranties. The planned modifications, if issued, provide for collateral equipment, audio visual, furniture, fixtures and equipment. The task order also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $46,285,534. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $46,225,534 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (62473-18-D-5855).



DRS Laurel Technologies Inc. (DRS), Johnstown, Penn., (N63394-20-D-0005); Management Services Group Inc. doing business as Global Technology Systems (GTS),* Virginia Beach, Va., (N63394-20-D-0004); and Gryphon Technologies LC (Gryphon), Washington, D.C., (N63394-20-D-0003), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price order provisions to sustain the AN/UYQ-70 Advanced Display System. DRS is awarded a not-to-exceed $37,476,913; GTS is awarded a not-to-exceed $33,769,484; and Gryphon is awarded a not-to-exceed $29,233,479. The awards are not to exceed a program value and combined total of $37,476,913. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (94 percent); and the governments of Korea and Australia (6 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in ship ports (35 percent); contractors’ facilities in Chesapeake, Va.; Virginia Beach, Va., and Washington, D.C. (50 percent); and Moorestown, N.J. (15 percent). All work is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,000 ($5,000 for each contractor) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Va., is awarded a $27,702,506 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, training, technical publication development, program management, technical services and other services relating to surface vessel navigation systems, steering/propulsion control systems, machinery control systems and electronic charting display and information systems. This requirement is for engineering, training, technical publication development, program management, technical services and other services relating to surface vessel navigation systems, steering/propulsion control systems, machinery control systems (MCS) and electronic charting display and information systems (ECDIS). Specific systems under Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., cognizance include, but are not limited to, the Navy electronic charting display and information systems, legacy Voyage Management System, scalable integrated bridge system, DDG-51 class integrated bridge and navigation system/integrated bridge system, DDG-1000 class integrated bridge system, CG-47 class Integrated Ship Control, landing helicopter dock (LHD) automated bridge system, LHD MCS, landing helicopter assault MCS, navigation data distribution system, Voyage data recorder, and Littoral Combat Ship echo-sounder. The contract will have a five year ordering period and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $305,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy Agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4026).



Advanced Technology International, Summerville, S.C., (N00174-18-D-0009); and PAE National Security Solutions LLC, Fredericksburg, Va., (N00174-18-D-0008), are awarded a total of $17,430,720 in modifications to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to exercise Option Three for support services for the Demonstration and Assessment Team. Advanced Technology International is awarded an $8,946,101 modification and PAE National Security Solutions LLC is awarded an $8,484,619 modification. This requirement will provide support services to the Demonstration and Assessment Team for coordination of operation forces to include, warfighter workshops and other engagement activities; preparation and facilitation of technology demonstration and assessment planning and readiness meetings; analysis and reporting of warfighting/warfighter inputs and concepts. Each task order under will be competitively procured. The location of the work will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by September 2021. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.



Modern International Inc.,* Barrigada, Guam, is awarded an $8,685,780 firm-fixed-price task order (N40192-20-F-4386) under a multiple award construction contract for installation of energy efficient lights, heating ventilation and air conditioning and solar photovoltaic at Apra Palms, Naval Base Guam. The work to be performed provides for the integration of multiple energy savings and renewable energy technologies to realize synergistic benefits by replacing non-energy efficient lighting fixtures and heating, ventilation and air conditioning units that utilize ozone-depleting R-22 refrigerant throughout the housing units and a sentry house at Apra Palms, Naval Base Guam, Santa Rita, Guam. This project includes the installation of photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of all the detached garages. Work will be performed in Santa Rita, Guam, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (defense-wide) contract funds in the amount of $8,685,780 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Marianas, Santa Rita, Guam, is the contracting activity (N40192-18-D-2801).





Defense Information Systems Agency

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Reston, Va., was awarded a competitive single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract (HC1084-20-D-0009) for Enterprise Storage Solutions (ESS) III for Defense Information Systems Agency’s Operations Center. The total cumulative value of the order is $14,486,526. The contract ceiling is $79,452,482. The place of performance will be at government data centers or future government centers in the contiguous U.S.; data centers outside the contiguous U.S.; and other government-approved locations worldwide in which the government may acquire an operational responsibility. The solicitation was posted on Federal Business Opportunities website (www.fbo.gov). The solicitation was issued as a competitive action and six proposals were received. The period of performance consists of a five-year base period and five one-year option periods, for a total contract life cycle of 10 years. The period of performance for the base period is Sept. 14, 2020, through Sept. 13, 2025, and the option years follow consecutively through Sept. 13, 2030. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1084-20-D-0009).





Defense Logistics Agency

Usibelli Coal Mine Inc., Healy, Alaska, has been awarded a maximum $33,938,300 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sub-bituminous coal. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Alaska, with a Sept. 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 customer appropriated funding. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE604-20-D-0650).



Eaton Aerospace LLC, Jackson, Miss., has been awarded a maximum $7,301,825 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hydraulic pump assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Mississippi, with a Sept. 30, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA2-20-D-0038).

*Small Business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact