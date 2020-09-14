Headlines – September 14, 2020

Advertisement

News

Afghanistan-Taliban talks begin in attempt to end 19 years of bloodshed-

Afghanistan’s warring factions have officially begun what is likely to be a long and arduous process of negotiating a peaceful and prosperous future after nearly two decades of war.



Attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq have increased, U.S. commander says-

More than eight months after a barrage of rockets killed an American contractor and wounded four American service members in Kirkuk, Iraq, militia groups continue to target U.S. military bases in that country, and the frequency of those attacks has increased.





Defense

Biden not planning defense cuts, but they may come anyway-

Former Vice President Joe Biden said this week that, if elected president, he doesn’t foresee major reductions in the U.S. defense budget as the military refocuses its attention to potential threats from “near-peer” powers such as China and Russia.



Shape-shifting do-it-all drones? These Army scientists took the first step-

Soldiers have a lot of drones at their fingertips. Some can loiter for days and are controlled from continents away.



Operation Convergence’ exercise tests Army’s modernization efforts-

The U.S. Army’s “Operation Convergence” is underway in Arizona to integrate its various fighting capabilities into a unified force, its chief said on Sept. 11.



MQ-9 Reaper, Howitzer, rocket toting F-16 all shoot down mock cruise missiles In huge test-

The Air Force demonstrated the non-traditional forms of cruise missile defense while testing its new super command and control network.



Hawkeye hits parked Super Hornet’s missile during carrier ‘hook-skip bolter’-

A Navy E-2C Hawkeye plane struck a captive air training missile attached to a parked F/A-18 Super Hornet while landing aboard the aircraft carrier Nimitz Aug. 23, Navy officials confirmed Sept. 11.





Veterans

Biden’s plan to boost VA: Increase wages for health care workers to compete with the private sector-

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that the greatest challenge for the Department of Veterans Affairs is filling tens of thousands of job vacancies, and if elected president he would supercharge the VA’s budget to boost wages to compete with the private sector.



VA has changed to better serve post-9/11 veterans, Wilkie says-

On Sept. 11, 2001, Robert Wilkie was working as legal counsel for Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., heading into the Capitol for a full day of meetings with the then-Senate majority leader when the first aircraft struck the World Trade Center’s north tower.









