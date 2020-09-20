Derco, Pratt & Whitney sign F100-PW-220/229 engine distribution agreement

Advertisement

Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company, announced Sept. 16, 2020, its agreement to be Pratt & Whitney’s sole and exclusive third party distributor to support the F100-PW-220/229 engine system.

This agreement builds on Derco’s longstanding relationship with Pratt & Whitney and will result in increased material availability for F100 customers worldwide.

The Pratt & Whitney F100 engine powers the F-16 fighter aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The F-16 “Fighting Falcon” is the world’s most successful, combat-proven multirole fighter.

“With 1,522 F-16s flying with Pratt & Whitney F100 engines in 21 countries, this agreement marks a significant step forward in aligning our organizations with a common goal of increasing support to the warfighter worldwide,” said Chauncey McIntosh, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager of Training and Logistics Solutions.

Valued relationships with premier original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) allow Derco to maintain one of the largest and most diversified aircraft spares inventories in the world.

“As an established distributor and provider of logistics solutions for global customers, Derco is proud to provide its customers who operate the F100 with comprehensive material sustainment solutions, leveraging strengths across Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin and Derco,” said Mark Konzal, Derco vice president of business development.

“We are excited to strengthen our global distribution network by partnering with Derco and working together to ensure the mission readiness of more than 2,000 F100-PW-220 and -229 engines that power aircrafts flown by 23 nations around the world,” said Kelly Young, Pratt & Whitney F100 Senior Director.

