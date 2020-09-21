Headlines – March 21, 2018

Advertisement

News

U.S. sends mechanized troops back into Syria-

Bradley fighting vehicles have headed back into eastern Syria, the Pentagon announced Sept. 18, a move that comes after a tense encounter with Russian forces left four U.S. troops lightly injured last month.



Russian military says U.S., NATO flights near Crimea fuel tensions-

The Russian military on Friday accused the U.S. and its allies of provoking tensions in the Black Sea region with a sharp increase in the number of bomber patrols and intelligence flights.





Business

OMFV: Army team won’t compete for Bradley replacement-

The defense industry, Congress, and think tanks breathed a unanimous sigh of relief at the Army’s latest announcement on the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.



General Atomics nets $7.4B MQ-9 Reaper contract with U.S. Air Force-

A $7.4 billion contract between the U.S. Air Force and General Atomics, announced this week, will field MQ-9 Reaper drones faster, the Air Force said.



Germany to form A400M Multinational Air Transport Unit with Hungary-

Germany is establishing a new multinational unit to operate the Airbus A400M transport aircraft, with Hungary committed as its first partner.



German, French defense ministers push for Eurodrone progress-

The defense ministers of Germany and France have pushed for speedy progress in the Eurodrone program, urging member nations to initiate the aircraft’s development phase before the end of the year.





Defense

Sen. Richard Blumenthal cries havoc, wants to let slip more US-raised dogs of war-

What would it take for the U.S. military to “buy American” when it comes to military working dogs?



Army begins fielding upgraded third-generation Strykers-

Once identified by Army planners as an “interim armored vehicle” and later a “medium armored vehicle” capability, the transformative vision behind the Stryker Family of Vehicles has proven itself in global operations over nearly three decades.



Esper: Unmanned vessels will allow the Navy to reach 355-ship fleet-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told sailors Sept. 18 that heavy investment in unmanned systems would be key to the Navy reaching 355 or more ships and having the lethality and survivability needed if a conflict were to break out with China.









