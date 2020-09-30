Advertisement

U.S. Special Operations Command

Leading Technology Composites Inc., Wichita, Kansas, was awarded a $450,000,000 maximum, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract (H92403-20-D-0006) for Special Operations Forces Personal Equipment Advance Requirements (SPEAR) tactical stand-alone and modular supplemental armor protection ballistic plates in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 were obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed in Wichita and is expected to be completed by September 2026. This contract was awarded through a small business set-aside competition with six timely proposals received. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, Calif., (FA8694-20-D-0100); BAE Systems Controls Inc., Endicott, N.Y., (FA8694-20-D-0200); Blue Force Technologies Inc., Morrisville, N.C., (FA8694-20-D-0300); Fregata Systems LLC, St. Louis, Mo., (FA8694-20-D-0500); Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas (FA8694-20-D-0800); Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas (FA8694-20-D-1000); Autonodyne LLC, Boston, Mass., (FA8694-20-D-1100); NextGen Aeronautic Inc., Torrance, Calif., (FA8694-20-D-1200); and Sierra Technical Services Inc., Tehachapi, Calif., (FA8694-20-D-1300), have been awarded a $400,000,000 shared ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for all subsequent competitively selected delivery orders in support of the Skyborg Vanguard Program. These contracts provide for Skyborg prototyping, experimentation and autonomy development, used to deliver missionized prototypes in support of operational experimentation. Skyborg is an autonomous attritable aircraft capable of achieving a diverse set of missions to generate massed combat power. Work will be performed in various locations around the U.S., and is expected to be complete by July 2026. These awards were the result of a competitive acquisition and 18 offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, Marlborough, Mass.,, was awarded a $93,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Digital Airport Surveillance Radar (DASR) system sustainment. This contract provides for the sustainment of all 156 currently fielded fully digital radar systems. Work will be performed at DASR installation sites in various locations in the U.S. and around the world, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 29, 2027. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $1,993 are being obligated at the time of award. Aerospace Management Systems Division, Digital Directorate, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-20-D-0039).



University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton Ohio, has been awarded a $60,136,587 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for advanced material processes. This contract provides for research, development, test, evaluation, qualification, integration and transition of advanced aerospace coatings technologies; research on erosion phenomena, development of new test methods and equipment for evaluation and qualification of erosion-resistant materials; development of advanced corrosion-resistant materials and processes that would minimize the effects of corrosion on safety, cost, and system availability; and predict the payoff of improved corrosion performance resulting from alternate designs, modified operational environments, and new corrosion-fighting technologies. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 30, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,818,849 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-20-C-5690).



Carashoft Technology Corp., Reston, Va.,, has been awarded a $25,206,173 firm-fixed-price contract to configure a government-provided student lifecycle management “commercial off-the-shelf” student information system. This contract is to meet or exceed Headquarters Air University’s requirement for an information system for higher education that will manage the complete student lifecycle from application for admission through program completion to include alumnus/alumna services. Work will be performed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., and is expected to be completed Sept. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,206,173 are being obligated at the time of award. The 42nd Contracting Squadron, Maxwell AFB, Ala., is the contracting activity (FA3300-20-F-0114).



The Texas Workforce Commission, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $17,040,654 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA3016-18-D-0009 for full food services at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. This modification exercises the second option period. Work will be performed at JSBSA – Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2021. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $49,681,248. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,794,702 are being obligated at the time of award. The 502nd Contracting Squadron, JBSA-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.



The Regents of the University of California, Berkeley, Calif., has been awarded an $8,398,801 cost-reimbursement completion contract for Learning-Driven Oracle-Guided Compositional Symbiotic Design of Cyber-Physical Systems software prototype. This contract is to augment human designers with an artificial intelligence co-designer composed of design space construction, design composition, and design space exploration that will interoperate seamlessly to enable a tightly integrated design process to achieve dramatic improvements in design productivity as well as design surprises. Work will be performed in Berkeley, Calif., and is expected to be complete by Sept. 29, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and 25 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,127,949 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-0156).



Perspecta Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J., has been award a $7,318,318 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for aimed software, system integration, testing, and evaluation. This contract provides for the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Co-Designer composed of design space construction, design composition, and design space exploration that will interoperate seamlessly to enable a tightly integrated design process. Work will be performed in Basking Ridge, N.J., and is expected to be complete by Sept. 28, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 25 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation funds in the amount of $866,460 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-0025).



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration I, Totowa, N.J., has been awarded a $7,304,295 order against previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8523-18-D-0001. This order provides for the ALR-56M radar warning receiver system software services to include operational flight program software support, non-block cycle support, and original equipment manufacturer system sustaining engineering services to include engineering studies and analysis for the Air Force and Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The work involved on this contract includes for engineering support for the AN/ALR-56C and AN/ALR-56M radar warning receiver applicable to the Air Force fleet of F- 15C/D/E, F-16 40/50 and 52 block, and C-130 aircraft and the FMS F-15S, F-16, and C-130 aircraft. Work will be performed in Totowa, N.J., and is expected to be complete by Sept. 28, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal year 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-20-F-0049).





Defense Logistics Agency

AM General, South Bend, Ind., has been awarded a maximum $297,124,077 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Sept. 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0222).



AM General, South Bend, Ind., has been awarded a maximum $160,970,930 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Sept. 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0223).



SupplyCore, Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 182-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Illinois, Japan and Okinawa, with an April 15, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-20-D-0012).



SupplyCore, Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 182-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois and the Republic of Korea, with an April 15, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-20-D-0013).



The Source Group, Inc., Signal Hill, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $25,176,241 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract to perform environmental services at Defense Fuel Support Point San Pedro, California. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a four-year base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is California, with an Oct. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603-20-D-5010).



The Source Group, Inc., Signal Hill, Calif., has been awarded a $21,032,540 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract to perform environmental services at Defense Fuel Support Point Norwalk, California. This was a competitive acquisition with one offer received. This is a four-year base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is California, with an Oct. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603-20-D-5008).



HydroGeoLogic, Inc. — APTIM Federal Services, LLC,* Reston, Va., has been awarded a maximum $19,405,125 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract to perform environmental services at Defense Fuel Support Point Ozol, Calif. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a four-year base contract with one six-month option period. Locations of performance are Virginia and California, with an Oct. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603-20-D-5009).



Draeger, Inc., Telford, Penn., has been awarded an estimated $12,729,275 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for various detector tubes. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with a Sept. 29, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-20-D-0126).



Lockheed Martin, Liverpool, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $9,063,518 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radar receivers, radar amplifiers and power supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year, two-day contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Sept. 30, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Ogden, Utah (SPRHA5-20-D-0001).



TK&K Services, LLC, Alpharetta, Ga., has been awarded a maximum $8,256,336 firm-fixed-price contract for ground fuel services at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi. This was a competitive acquisition with 10 responses received. This is a four-year base contract with one five-year option period and one six-month option period. Locations of performance are Georgia and Mississippi, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603-20-R-0504).



DRS Network & Imaging Systems, Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $7,820,750 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRBL1-20-F-0327) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (NNG15SE05B) for the production of the Mounted Family of Computer Systems Block I in support of Joint Battle Command-Platforms. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-time purchase with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with a Sept. 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.





U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a maximum ceiling $249,300,000, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee basic ordering agreement for the procurement of sustainment engineering and logistics services for Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar. This agreement includes engineering changes, technical refresh, studies and analyses, and the following support services: contractor logistics, depot lifecycle, software support activity, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages. Work locations will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be complete by Sept. 28, 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The agreement was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-20-G-0032).



Hampton Roads Mechanical of Virginia Inc.,* Chesapeake, Va., is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $100,000,000 for the maintenance, inspection, cleaning, painting, repair, testing, and replacement of utility systems at various installations in the Hampton Roads, Va., area. The initial task order is being awarded at $5,000 for the minimum guarantee. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task order will be primarily funded by O&M,N. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with one proposal received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0088).



Lockheed Martin Sippican Inc., Marion, Mass., is awarded a potential value of $79,986,940 with options firm-fixed-price contract (N00039-20-C-0013). This effort is to procure Multi-Function Mast (OE-538A/OE-592A) Antenna Group Upgrades and Multi-Function Mast (OE-538B/OE-592B) Antenna Group. In addition, the contractor will provide engineering services and provisional items ordered required to support installations, repairs and sustainment. The Navy requires delivery of antenna within 14 months of contract award, and for additional units 12 months after options are exercised. This contract includes four one-year options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $79,986,940. If all options are exercised, work could continue until August 2025. Work will be performed in Marion, Massachusetts, with an expected completion date of August 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,144,055 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is awarded as a sole source under the under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – “Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.” The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Weeks Marine Inc., Cranford, N.J., is awarded a $67,325,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a pier located at the Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn. The contract also contains seven unexercised options, which if exercised would increase the cumulative contract value to $74,995,000. The work to be performed provides for construction of a new Pier 32, demolition of the existing Pier 32, demolition of the existing submarine berthing Pier 10, and demolition of the stub pier adjacent to Pier 17. Work will be performed in New London, Conn., and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $67,325,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with four proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-C-0074).



Kilgore Flares Company LLC, doing business as Chemring Countermeasures Tennessee, Toone, Tenn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $49,859,860 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture of MJU-32A/B and MJU-38A/B aircraft decoy flares. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with no options. Work will be performed in Toone, Tenn., and work is expected to be completed by September 2025. Funding for the MJU-32A/B combines purchases with procurement and ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds (91 percent); Brazil (3 percent); Spain (3 percent); Bahrain (1 percent); Japan (1 percent); and India (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Funding for the MJU-38A/B will be all FMS funds, combining purchases with Switzerland (87 percent); Brazil (7 percent); and Spain (6 percent). Funds in the amount of $11,266,039 will be issued for delivery order N00104-20-F-VQ01 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-20-D-VQ01).



Core Services Group Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded a $44,300,000 commercial firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide test and evaluation support services for the Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, and Space Warfare division under Commander, Operational Test & Evaluation Force. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of FAR 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $49,000,000. The base ordering period is expected to begin in November 2020 and be completed by November 2025; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by May 2026. All work will be performed in Norfolk, Va.. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on beta.SAM.gov as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business set-aside using commercial items procedures, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-0028).



Canadian Commercial Corp., Ontario, Canada, is awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacturing of 57mm target practice cartridges to support Navy and Coast Guard requirements. Work will be performed in Repentigny, Quebec, Canada, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 Procurement of Ammo (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $7,340,402 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via Beta.Sam.gov website and four offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-20-D-0037).



CW Resources Inc., New Britain, Conn., is awarded a $39,325,116 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for custodial, grounds maintenance, and refuse services for Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn. The work to be performed provides for custodial, ground maintenance, and refuse services, but is not limited to all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to provide the services. Work will be performed at New London, Conn, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,649,847 will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was procured as a sole source AbilityOne requirement. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0053).



Cubic Dense Applications Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $37,881,664 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus fixed-fee contract (N00039-20-D-0025). This procurement is for depot-level maintenance, repair, refurbishment and engineering services of the AN/USQ-167(V) Communications Data Link System. In addition, the contractor will provide engineering services and provisional items ordered required to support obsolescence, subsystem documentation, systems interface evaluation, technical suitability, reliability, maintenance, configuration management and travel. This contract has a five-year ordering period with no options. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., with an expected completion date of September 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated against individual orders as they are issued. This contract is awarded as a sole source under the under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – “Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.” The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., (N5005420D0009); and Mid Atlantic Engineering Technical Services Inc., Chesapeake, Va., (N5005420D0010), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide combat systems repair and refurbishment. The maximum dollar value for the two contracts combined is up to $36,771,819. General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., is awarded a maximum dollar value of up to $36,771,819; and Mid Atlantic Engineering Technical Services Inc., is awarded maximum dollar value of up to $24,999,659. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be complete by September 2021, and if options are exercised, work will be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 ($5,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This multiple award contract was procured as a full and open competition via the beta.Sam.gov website with two offers received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk,

Va., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation – Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded a $36,233,335 cost-plus incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N00030-19-C-0015) for technical engineering services, design engineering, program management, hardware procurement, vendor qualification, support equipment production, tactical underwater launcher hardware production, and field installation and test support for the Columbia and Dreadnought class build programs for the Common Missile Compartment (CMC). Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., (99 percent); and Cape Canaveral, Fla., (1 percent); and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1, 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion Navy funding in the amount of $8,458,790 will be obligated on this award. Fiscal 2018 United Kingdom Unique (Dreadnought) funding in the amount of $615,989; fiscal 2019 United Kingdom Unique (Dreadnought) funding in the amount of $1,067,676; and fiscal 2020 United Kingdom Unique (Dreadnought) in the amount of $2,277,637 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively solicited. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Va., (N3220517C3000), is awarded a $36,003,892 modification under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract to fund the third one-year option period. Contract Option Three is being exercised in the amount of $36,003,892. This contract is for operation and maintenance of seven USNS Bob Hope class surge large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessels. This contract includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and a six-month option under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $196,303,408. Work which will be performed at sea worldwide commenced on Oct. 1, 2017, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 working capital contract funds (Navy and transportation) in the amount of $36,003,892 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220517C3000).



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., was awarded a $30,114,068 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5218 to procure Technical Insertion-20 (TI-20) AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Combat System hardware, and provide incremental funding in support of the continued AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Penn., (46 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (23 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (20 percent); Hauppauge, N.Y., (5 percent); Manassas, Va., (5 percent); and Marion, Mass., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (82.8 percent); FMS Australia (17.1 percent); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversation (Navy) (0.1 percent) funding in the amount of $30,114,068 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Kratos Unmanned Aerial System Inc., Sacramento, Calif., is awarded a $29,221,165 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of 35 full rate production Lot I BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets, including associated technical and administrative data in support of Aerial Targets Program Office. Work will be performed in Sacramento, Calif., (55.8 percent); Dallas, Texas (17.6 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (4.6 percent); Springfield, Penn., (2.6 percent); Newton, Kansas (2.1 percent); Concord, Calif., (1.9 percent); Milwaukie, Ore., (1.8 percent); Santa Ana, Calif., (1.8 percent); Chatsworth, Calif., (1.5 percent); Greybull, Wyo., (1.3 percent); and various location within the continental U.S. (9 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,221,165 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0075).



Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $17,975,114 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5116 to exercise an option for AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent efforts for the design, development, integration, test and delivery of Advanced Capability Build 20. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) (72 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (11 percent); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (9 percent); fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (6 percent); and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (2 percent) funding in the amount of $17,975,114 will be obligated at time of award, of which, $1,561,491 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Bothell, Wash., is awarded a not-to-exceed $14,789,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of gas generators for use in the MK50 lightweight antisubmarine torpedo. The contract will include a three-year base ordering period with no options. Work will be performed in Moses Lake, Wash., and work is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,794,790 will be issued for delivery order (N00104-20-F-VS01) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-20-D-VS01).



Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla. (N6238715C5301), is awarded a $14,513,105 modification for the fixed portion under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to continue the operation and maintenance of the four roll-on/roll-off vessels the USNS SGT Matej Kocak (T-AK 3005); USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon (T-AK 3006); USNS MAJ Stephen W. Pless (T-AK 3007); and USNS LCPL Roy. M. Wheat (T-AK 3016). Work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Sept. 30, 2021. Transportation working capital contract funds in the amount of $14,513,105 are obligated for fiscal 2021 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N6238715C5301).



Seeman Composites LLC,* Gulfport, Miss., is awarded a $13,797,435 firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, definite quantity contract for Virginia Class Submarine Tailcones. Work will be performed in Gulfport, Miss., (55 percent); and Chesapeake, Va., (45 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,268,981 will be obligated at time of award for the first delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Beta.Sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Md., is the contracting activity (N00167-20-D-0015).



Webbege Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $13,492,648 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures a wide range of information technology infrastructure products, services and solutions for new temporary shelters and repurposed buildings required aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif., in support of earthquake recovery efforts. The products and services provided will include, but are not limited to, hardware, software, networking, technology devices, security, voice, video and data communications, mainframes, client/server, web-based applications, and system solutions consisting of both commercial-off-the-shelf and custom built equipment. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (98 percent); and China Lake, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893620D0032).



Sealift Inc., Oyster Bay, N.Y., (N3220520C6173), is awarded a $13,140,000 option under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to fund the first one-year option period for one U.S. flagged, U.S. Air Force ammunition prepositioning vessel M/V LTC John U. D. Page (T-AK 4543) for the transportation and prepositioning of cargo for military readiness. The previously awarded contract includes a seven-month based period with four one-year option periods and one four-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $53,103,000. Work will be performed world-wide and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $13,140,000 are obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and two offers were received. The Navy Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220519C3512).



Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, Mass., is awarded a $12,638,129 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the statement of work entitled communications, navigation and unmanned vehicles for Arctic operations. The work to be performed provides for the design, development, integration and testing of an acoustic navigation network, a distributed communication system, gateway buoy nodes and unmanned vehicle capabilities to support the Arctic Mobile Observing System (AMOS) Innovative Naval Prototype. Work will be performed in Woods Hole, Mass., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2024. This is a four-year contract with a 33 month option period, which if exercised, will run concurrently with the base period. The total cumulative value of this contract is $12,638,129. The base period is $10,684,607; and option period is $1,953,522. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,120,534 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-20-S-B001, long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-20-C-2053).



U.S. Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Va., (N3220517C3503), is awarded an $11,079,520 option under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract to fund the fourth one-year option period. The option will continue to provide for the transportation of petroleum product in support of the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy and the National Science Foundation’s annual resupply mission to Antarctica, Operation Deep Freeze, one U.S. flagged, Jones Act, ice class tanker M/T Maersk Peary. The previously awarded contract includes a seven-month firm period of performance and four one-year option periods, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $60,400,980. Work will be performed world-wide and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $11,079,520 is obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and eight offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220517C3503).



G-W Management Services LLC,* Rockville, Md., is awarded a $9,566,493 firm-fixed-price task order N4008020F5378 under a multiple award construction contract for renovation and construction at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. Work is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,566,493 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0015).



Su-Mo Builders Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N6247820F4333 at $8,417,930 under a multiple award construction contract for sewer, water, and drainage repair at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The work includes replacement of the existing aging sanitary sewer and potable water pipe from the Halawa Water Pump Station to the lower side of Camp H. M. Smith through an existing utility corridor as well as drainage and erosion control improvements. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,417,930 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Six proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-18-D-4023).





U.S. Army

Intuitive Research and Technology Corp.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $187,603,931 modification (P00028) to contract W9124P-19-9-0001 for an Advanced monitoring and data collection prototype system for the Eglin Gulf Test and Training Range. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 8, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $20,591,674 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Balfour Beatty, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $104,543,632 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a battalion complex operations building and hangar facility at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 10, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) in the amount of $104,543,632 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-2025).



Palantir, Washington, D.C., was awarded a $91,176,844 firm-fixed-price contract for general research and development support of the Army Research Laboratory. Bids were solicited via the internet with 999 received. Work will be performed in Adelphi, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $44,154,209 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-20-C-0041).



Scale AI Inc.,* San Francisco, Calif., was awarded a $90,865,236 firm-fixed-price contract to research and develop a series of scientific approaches that will support a foundational methodology designed to facilitate Department of Defense efforts to experiment, develop and iterate on high-quality annotated datasets for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in San Francisco, Calif., with an estimated completion date of June 24, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $16,472,937 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-20-C-0051).



Andritz Hydro Corp., Charlotte, N.C., was awarded a $74,806,504 firm-fixed-price contract for turbine generator rehabilitation at Barkley Power Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Kuttawa, Ky., with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2027. Fiscal 2020 Section 212 funds in the amount of $74,806,504 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912P5-20-C-0018).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $69,080,334 modification (P00012) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to provide mission support for the planning, coordination and execution of exercises conducted by the Army’s Mission Command Training Program. Work will be performed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Army) in the amount of $69,080,334 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.



Mayflower Communication,* Bedford, Mass., was awarded a $56,734,567 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for the Multi-Platform Anti-Jam Global Positioning System Navigation Antenna. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2024. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56JSR-20-D-0021).



Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, was awarded a $55,814,774 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of a power turbine module. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-D-0007).



MJ Engineering & Land Surveying PC,* Clifton Park, N.Y., was awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general architect engineering services and sustainment, renovation and modernization projects at Picatinny Arsenal. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-D-0006).



Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $47,460,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging shoal material from the South Pass in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Plaquemines, La., with an estimated completion date of July 5, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $47,460,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-C-0072).



Veterans Northwest Construction LLC,* Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, construction and design in support of Joint Base Lewis McChord Public Works and others supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-20-D-1006).



Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $44,925,400 firm-fixed-price contract for construction work related to a rotary wing aircraft parking apron, fixed-wing parallel taxiway, perpendicular taxiway, helipads and reduction of the width of an existing runway at Wheeler Army Airfield Hawaii. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $44,925,400 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W9128A-20-C-0006).



AMES 1-HWH JV LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $33,155,695 firm-fixed-price contract for repair of government facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Texarkana, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 5, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $33,155,695 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-20-C-0053).



Hensel Phelps, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $28,587,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a cyberspace test group facility at Eglin Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Eglin, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 24, 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds; and 2020 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $28,587,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-20-C-0033).



WHH Nisqually-Garco JV 2,* Olympia, Wash., was awarded a $24,330,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and conversion of three buildings. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $24,330,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-20-C-0021).



RAL Investment Corp. doing business as Silverstrand Construction,* San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $23,260,000 firm-fixed-price contract to improve and reconstruct an existing 2.4-mile section of the north bank of the Santa Ana River Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Yorba Linda, Calif., with an estimated completion date of May 3, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $23,260,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-20-C-0037).



Dobco Inc., Wayne, N.Y., was awarded a $22,450,800 firm-fixed-price contract for repairs of Building 620 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $22,450,800 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0027).



University of Montana, Missoula, Mont., was awarded a $21,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to monitor snowpack and soil moisture throughout the plains area of the upper Missouri River basin. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-D-0068).



L. S. Black Constructors Inc., St. Paul, Minn., was awarded an $18,824,439 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of transient training barracks at Fort McCoy. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort McCoy, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army Reserve) funds in the amount of $18,824,439 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0052).



Givsco RCC JV,* Pekin, Ill., (W50S7T-20-D-0001); J&B Builders Inc.,* St. Charles, Ill., (W50S7T-20-D-0002); RB Construction Co.,* Mount Clemens, Mo., (W50S7T-20-D-0003); and Supplied Industrial Solutions Inc.,* Granite City, Ill., (W50S7T-20-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support the National Guard with construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2025. The U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Peter Vander Werff Construction Inc.,* El Cajon, Calif., was awarded a $14,913,000 firm-fixed-price contract for facility restoration of Barracks 207, 208 and 230 at Fort Hunter Liggett. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army Reserve) funds in the amount of $14,913,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0059).



Blinderman Construction Co. Inc., Chicago, Ill., was awarded a $13,320,510 firm-fixed-price contract for the renovation of Building 223 at Fort Riley. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed at Fort Riley, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $13,320,510 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-20-C-4018).



Senate Builders and Construction Managers Inc.,* Plymouth Meeting, Penn., was awarded a $12,961,923 firm-fixed-price contract for the upgrade and renovation of Building 1E at Tobyhanna Army Depot. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Tobyhanna, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,961,923 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W25G1V-20-C-0015).



University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D., was awarded a $12,800,000 firm-fixed-price contract to monitor snowpack and soil moisture throughout the plains area of the upper Missouri River basin. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-D-0059).



Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Md., was awarded a $12,343,490 modification (P00021) to contract W912DR-16-C-0013 for work on East Campus Building 2 at Fort Meade. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Md., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2022. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $12,343,490 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity.



Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore., was awarded a $10,540,008 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and overhaul a dredge vessel. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 22, 2021. Fiscal 2020 revolving funds in the amount of $10,540,008 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-20-F-0100).



Classic Site Solutions Inc.,* Framingham, Mass., (W912WJ-20-D-0008); J&J Contractors Inc.,* North Billerica, Mass., (W912WJ-20-D-0009); and P&S Construction Inc.,* North Chelmsford, Mass., (W912WJ-20-D-0010), will compete for each order of the $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for paving in New England. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Mass., is the contracting activity.



Cueto Consulting & Construction LLC,* Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction, maintenance, minor painting, electrical work, plumbing, road maintenance, fencing and civil engineering services at Sam Rayburn Lake and Town Bluff Lake, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-20-D-0035). (Awarded Sept. 26, 2020)



Kipper Tool Co.,* Gainesville, Ga., was awarded a $9,768,268 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of carpenter’s tool kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0119).



D16-DDD JV LLC,* Caguas, Puerto Rico, was awarded a $9,445,310 firm-fixed-price contract for design and build of an administration building at the Food and Drug Administration facility in San Juan. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2023. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,445,310 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-20-C-0026).



DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., Bridgeton, Mo., was awarded a $9,126,720 modification (P00078) to contract W56HZV-16-C-0028 for Joint Assault Bridge Systems. Work will be performed in West Plains, Mo., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $9,126,720 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



EMR Inc., Niceville, Fla., was awarded a $9,089,000 firm-fixed-price contract for demolition of an existing facility and construction of a new two-story waterway management Center facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Columbus, Miss., with an estimated completion date of April 5, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,089,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-20-C-0037).



Ideker Inc., St. Joseph, Mo., was awarded an $8,975,000 firm-fixed-price contract for tarmac repairs in New Century, Kansas. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in New Century, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army Reserve) funds in the amount of $8,975,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-20-C-4019).



American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa, was awarded an $8,790,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract for architectural, engineering and construction support to design and build a wastewater treatment facility at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $8,790,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0525).



LEGO Construction Co.,* Miami, Fla., was awarded an $8,280,369 firm-fixed-price contract for control tower renovations at Homestead Air Reserve Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Homestead, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force Reserve) funds in the amount of $8,280,369 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR20C0058).



ContiTech USA Inc., Fairlawn, Ohio, was awarded an $8,250,588 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of track pad repair kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2025. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0045).



EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an $8,096,716 firm-fixed-price contract for delivery, installation, training, maintenance and technical support of the Honey Badger Sensor System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in San Luis, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil general investigations funds in the amount of $8,096,716 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912HZ-20-C-0027).



REEL COH Inc., Quebec, Canada, was awarded an $8,085,000 firm-fixed-price contract for removal and replacement of a gantry crane on the tail deck of Barkley Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Kuttawa, Ky., with an estimated completion date of April 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,085,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912P5-20-C-0021).



Daniel R. Schmoldt Enterprises Inc.,* Cleveland, Ohio, was awarded a $7,930,422 firm-fixed-price contract for levee repair. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Massillon, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,930,422 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity (W91237-20-C-0011).



Atherton Construction LLC,* Henderson, Nev., was awarded a $7,552,029 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of Building 46 at Fort Leavenworth. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 23, 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $7,552,029 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-20-C-4022).



Sequoia Construction,* Ogden, Utah, was awarded a $7,223,305 firm-fixed-price contract for repair of water mains and roads at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army National Guard) funds in the amount of $7,223,305 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Utah, is the contracting activity (W50S9A-20-C-0001).





Washington Headquarters Service

Arcticom LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $22,582,375 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract procures design-build construction and asbestos remediation for Phase 3 facility integrity and life safety improvements at a secure facility in Adams County, Penn.. Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $22,582,375 are being obligated at the time of award. The expected completion date is June 23, 2022. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-C-0153).



Eccalon LLC, Hanover, Md., has been awarded a $16,222,869 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract supports the National Security Technology Accelerator Program Support for the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy. The National Security Innovation Network is building a community of innovators to solve national security problems, focused on delivery education, collaboration and acceleration programs, which bring together people from the Department of Defense, the venture community and academia to generate new ideas, nurture talent and find novel applications of technology to support the warfighter. Fiscal 2019-2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,295,305 are being obligated at the time of award. The expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0034-18-F-0572).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Perspecta Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J., was awarded a $13,310,783 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a research project under the Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program. The OPS-5G program will develop a portable standards-compliant network stack for 5G mobile that is open source and secure by design. Work will be performed in Basking Ridge, N.J., Princeton, N.J., and Los Angeles, Calif., with an expected completion date of September 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,355,223 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 40 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001120C00160).





Defense Information Systems Agency

Sprint Federal Operations LLC, Reston, Va., was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification to exercise Option Year Six for continued operation and maintenance of telecommunications fiber in Europe. The face value of this action is $11,698,045, funded by defense working capital funds. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $215,700,000. The place of performance will be at various locations within Europe. The original solicitation was issued on the basis of other than full and open competition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – “Only one responsible source and no other type of supplies or services would satisfy agency requirements.” The period of performance is Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 20, 2021. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC104715C4000P00033).





U.S. Transportation Command

1st Coast Cargo Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., has been awarded a contract modification (P00011) on contract HTC711-15-D-R054 in the amount of $11,249,422. This modification provides continued traceability and control for consolidated shipments to move freight parts to the Navy. Work will be performed in all 48 contiguous states, plus Hawaii and Canada. The option period of performance is from Sept. 29, 2020, to March 28, 2021. Fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $107,597,631, from $96,348,209. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Alethix LLC, Fairfax, Va., has been awarded task order modification P00009 on contract HTC711-19-F-D025 in the amount of $9,013,640. This modification provides continued net-centric services as an enabler for new, modernized and current Mobility Air Force Command and Control applications and capabilities supporting the U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command global mission. The Mobility Enterprise Information Services Sustainment framework is a structure providing reusable common platform and information technology services, software products and components, and design patterns allowing for deployment into a common shared environment. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Transportation Working Capital Funds (TWCF) operations and TWCF capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $19,583,192, from $10,569,552. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

