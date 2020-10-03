STEM a major focus of Hybrid Air Show

Advertisement

The Hyrbid Air Show has a heavy emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education with classes, presentations and briefings on a variety of subjects.

From 8 a.m.-noon, Oct. 5-8, there will be virtual, online STEM classes for elementary, middle and high school students, as well as a class each day for Spanish language students. So far, more than 10,000 students have signed up for the STEM webinars.

The entire program will be offered on Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube.

Visit www.avairshow.com to download instructions as well as a list of supplies needed for the different activities on each day.

During the classes, students can text questions to 507-EDW-STEM.

Some of the subjects for the STEM classes include: Four Forces of Flight and Newton’s 3rd Law; Balance LAV Payload; Waves And Their Applications; Shock Absorbing Landing System; Motion, Energy and Stability; History of Flight; Air Traffic Control; and Urban Air Mobility.

Following the Virtual Tour of Edwards Air Force Base that runs from noon-1 p.m., there will be presentations and programming from community partners. This part of the schedule runs 1-3 p.m.

This includes presentations from Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, The Spaceship Company, Air Force Plant 42, the Civil Air Patrol, the Flight Test Museum Foundation, and the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

From 3-4 p.m. daily, there will be a STEMposium with a focus on STEM and Additive Manufacturing in an Ever-Changing World.

The Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network, and the California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence are part of this effort.

“High quality, engaging, hands-on STEM activities for all of our students really helps fuel their aspirations and goals and lets them see themselves in these fields as they grow up,” said Diane Walker, STEM community coordinator and a founding member of the Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network. “I truly believe that the more these opportunities are available and filled locally, the better it is for our community as a whole.”

“Our AV-East Kern STEM network is also a proud partner in hosting our 8th annual STEMposium throughout the week, including some outstanding student and industry presentations,” Walker said. “These include both elementary, middle and high school presentation and presentations from industry partners such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Virgin Galactic and some post-secondary presentations as well; so we’re very happy to be a part of it.”

Some of the topics covered in the STEMposium include:

• 3D Printing Technology Applications during COVID-19

• Using VR in Aerospace Technologies

• Flying with Additive Technologies

• Use of Carbon Composites in Space Vehicles

• How It’s Made: Solid Rocket Propellants

• Engaging Students through Satellite Research

• Millennial Manufacturing: A Panel of Early Career Skunks on Advanced Manufacturing and Rapid Prototyping in Today’s Landscape

For more information on the Aerospace Valley Air Show, including STEM sign ups, visit www.avairshow.com.









