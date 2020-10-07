Advertisement

U.S. Transportation Command

Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W026 in the amount of $173,052,625. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $170,116,349, to $343,168,974. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

American President Lines LLC, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W014 in the amount of $142,730,774. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $140,308,983, to $283,039,757. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Parsippany, N.J., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W015 in the amount of $85,444,626. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $83,994,841, to $169,439,467. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Matson Navigation Co. Inc., Oakland, Calif., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W027 in the amount of $72,447,073. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $71,217,825, to $143,664,898. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, N.Y., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W025 in the amount of $69,533,730. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $68,353,914, to $137,887,644. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Farrell Lines Inc., Reston, Va., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W021 in the amount of $63,026,301. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $61,956,899, to $124,983,200. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Piscataway, N.J., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W023 in the amount of $56,870,780. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $55,905,822, to $112,776,602. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Waterman Transport Inc., New York, N.Y., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W016 in the amount of $34,585,142. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $33,998,316, to $68,583,458. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

TOTE Maritime Alaska LLC, Federal Way, Wash., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W036 in the amount of $19,787,662. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $19,451,914, to $39,239,576. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W037 in the amount of $14,243,656. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $14,001,975, to $28,245,631. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Md., has been awarded a contract modification on contract HTC711-19-D-W031 in the amount of $12,386,038. This modification provides continued international ocean and intermodal distribution services. Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $12,175,877, to $24,561,915. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $78,530,376 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2300 to exercise options for the accomplishment of class design services for the Littoral Combat Ship program. Work will be performed in Hampton, Va., (31 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (27 percent); Washington, D.C. (22 percent); and Marinette, Wisc., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,148,817 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Perspecta Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J., is awarded a $17,790,079 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and telecommunication standards support to enhance national security and emergency preparedness services by enabling Next Generation Network Priority Services over the Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem and Long Term Evolution networks. This five-year contract includes two one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the potential value of this contract to an estimated $24,658,266. All work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Basking Ridge, N.J. The period of performance of the base award is from Oct. 6, 2020, through Oct. 5, 2025. If both option periods are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Oct. 5, 2027. Fiscal 2020 Department of Homeland Security procurement, construction, and improvement funds in the amount of $258,000 will be obligated at the time of award under the initial task order. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is awarded using other than full and open competition in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations Subpart 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-21-D-0011).

FlightSafety Services Corp., Denver, Colo., is awarded a $13,906,642 modification (P00022) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N61340-18-C-0019. This modification exercises an option to provide aircrew training services in support of the TH-57B/C community, including instruction, operation, and curriculum support. Work will be performed in Whiting Field, Fla., and is expected to be completed in October 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

RLF and Sherlock Smith and Adams JV, Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $7,412,091 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-21-F-4010) under previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62470-19-D-5015 for architectural design and engineering services for an addition and alteration to the current ambulatory care center at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Calif. The work to be performed provides for design and engineering services for a 65,164-gross-square-feet (GSF) addition and a 41,819 GSF alteration to the current ambulatory care center, for a total building of 106,983 GSF, to incorporate the Marine-centered medical home concept for active duty personnel at MCAS Miramar. Supporting facilities include utilities, site improvements, facility special foundations, parking, signage, antiterrorism/force protection measures, demolition and environmental protection measures. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (85 percent); and Birmingham, Ala., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction planning and design (Defense Health Agency) funding in the amount of $7,412,091 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a $44,651,345 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order for engineering, procurement and fabrication that will result in modification, installation and test of the aircraft mission system. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed April 30, 2023. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-21-F-4866).

Airfield Contracting, Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a $9,242,034 firm-fixed-price contract for the repair of transient parking ramp projects. Work will be performed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., and is expected to be completed Jan. 18, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 94th Contracting Flight, Dobbins ARB, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA6703-20-C-0006).

Tapestry Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded an $8,522,321 firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to contract FA4452-20-C-0006 for Global Decision Support System application support services. This modification is for the exercise of Option Year One, which was already agreed upon at contract award. Work will be performed in Scott Air Force Base, Ill., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $40,142,421. The 763rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

InfoReliance LLC, Fairfax, Va., has been awarded an $8,183,001 modification (P0015) to contract FA4452-18-F-0003 for Global Air Transportation Execution System application and system support. The contract modification is to fund Option Year Three, which was agreed upon at contract award. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $51,118,522. The 763rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $7,107,820 modification (P00018) to contract FA8523-16-F-0049 for miniaturized airborne Global Positioning System (GPS) Receiver 2K-M development. This contract modification implements a period of performance extension due to a program delay with the Military GPS User Equipment program. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif.; and Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected by to completed Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the delivery order is $76,711,451. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

* Small business









