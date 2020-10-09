Headlines – October 9, 2020

Advertisement

News

Find out where Trump, Biden stand on defense and security issues-

It’s expected the current president would stay on his path of modernizing all three legs of the nuclear arsenal — something that has bipartisan support in Congress despite growing budget pressure.



Trump suggests he may have contracted coronavirus from Gold Star families-

President Donald Trump suggested he may have contracted coronavirus from families of fallen troops during a White House event late last month because he couldn’t observe social distancing when “they want to hug me and they want to kiss me.”





Business

U.S. Navy inspections of Ingalls-built ships uncovered significant problems, report shows-

Navy inspectors found serious technical issues across all three U.S. Navy ship classes being built at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss., in 2018 and 2019, according to an unclassified report sent to Congress earlier this year.



Pentagon announces $600M in 5G experiments-

The U.S. Department of Defense announced $600 million in contracts for 5G experiments Oct. 8 for projects at five military bases across the country.



Space Development Agency wants someone to launch its first 28 satellites-

Now that the Space Development Agency has selected four contractors to build its first 28 satellites, the organization is looking for a launch provider to ferry them into orbit.



South Korea to replace German howitzer engine with homemade motor-

South Korea has unveiled measures to enhance its defense industry’s capabilities in a move expected to help boost the country’s arms exports.



German industry pushes for space launch site in the North Sea-

Germany should jump-start its space technology sector by building a mobile micro-launch platform in the North Sea that could send national security payloads into orbit, according to a proposal by the Federation of German Industries.



France moves to replace the 12 Rafales sold to Greece-

The French government is to order by year-end another 12 Rafale fighter aircraft for its Air and Space Force to replace the 12 in its current inventory of 102 that are being sold to Greece.





Defense

Navy deploys IRST on Super Hornets in Persian Gulf-

The Navy apparently had deployed the Infrared Search and Track sensor pod on F/A-18F Super Hornet strike fighters currently deployed in the Persian Gulf region.



Pentagon debuts yet another plan to speed up weapons buys-

The latest plan to overhaul the Defense Department’s hidebound systems for procuring weapons, goods and services is underway — with an emphasis on speed from design to fielding, as well as cutting maintenance costs, Pentagon officials said Oct. 7.



Senator is still asking questions about the Pentagon’s JEDI cloud-

One senator is still probing the Pentagon for answers on its long-delayed enterprise cloud contract, questioning if the technology requested two years ago is still relevant and asking how much the department has spent resolving related legal disputes.



Navy unveils name for new class of guided-missile frigates-

The Navy secretary has announced that the first vessel in the new guided-missile frigate class of ships will be called the Constellation — becoming the fifth ship in Navy history to carry the name.



Navy really does need 500 ships, experts say. But paying for them won’t be easy-

The Navy could face serious hurdles in meeting a new goal to almost double the size of its fleet to more than 500 ships by 2045, defense experts say.





Veterans

VA suspended copays for some vets during the pandemic. Those bills are due in January-

The Department of Veterans Affairs suspended copays for some veterans during the coronavirus pandemic. But those copays weren’t waived — they were only deferred until early next year.









