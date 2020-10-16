Lockheed Martin poised to deliver on national priority for homeland defense

Advertisement

Lockheed Martin teamed with Aerojet Rocketdyne on a proposal to compete for the Next Generation Interceptor contract for The Missile Defense Agency.

Lockheed Martin is offering an interceptor designed from the ground up as an all-up-round to address all elements of environmental survivability from day one. Our partner Aerojet Rocketdyne will power our primary propulsion to address all U.S. Northern Command challenges to last for decades.

“We support the MDA’s vision for NGI, particularly in light of the Redesigned Kill Vehicle termination and a fast-moving threat environment. Evolution of our deployed Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system to defend the homeland is critical,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of Missile Defense Programs at Lockheed Martin. “The strength of our team comes from an understanding of how to design and sustain radiation hardened strategic systems, the application of advanced digital engineering, and unmatched hit-to-kill performance. This includes more than 100 successful intercepts and over 50 successful target missions.”

“Aerojet Rocketdyne has provided propulsion on the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system since its inception, and we’re pleased to partner with Lockheed Martin on this next generation opportunity,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Today, we’re evolving our propulsion solutions with innovative advanced technologies to improve performance at lower costs.”

Lockheed Martin looks forward to disclosing the full composition of the NGI team in the near term. The team includes a balance of GMD incumbents and technology leaders best suited to deliver on this never-fail mission.









