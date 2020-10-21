Headlines – October 21, 2020

Advertisement

News

Russia ready to freeze nuclear warheads in exchange for New START extension-

Russia said Oct. 20 it would be open to a mutual nuclear warhead freeze with the United States in exchange for extending the last nuclear treaty between Moscow and Washington for a year.



Indonesia rejected U.S. request to host spy planes: officials-

Indonesia rejected this year a proposal by the United States to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, according to four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter.





Business

Democratic senators introduce bill to constrain F-35 sales to UAE-

A pair of Democratic senators has introduced a bill aimed at constraining the Trump administration’s effort to sell F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.



Is Lockheed building the Air Force’s secret fighter?-

Executives drop some not-so-subtle clues.



Are software-defined ground stations the next big leap? Kratos is betting on it-

Software-defined payloads have revolutionized how industry and the government approach satellites. So why not software-defined ground stations?



Pentagon’s AI hub awards multiple $100M blanket purchasing agreements-

The Pentagon’s top artificial intelligence office awarded five blanket purchasing agreements potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars for technical staffing services.



Lockheed sees earnings growth in space business-

Space emerged as Lockheed Martin’s business area with the highest growth, driven by hypersonic weapons programs and an anticipated next-generation interceptor award, CEO James Taiclet said Oct. 20 on the company’s third-quarter earnings call.



Lockheed Martin plans to deliver new presidential helicopter next wear-

Defense contractor projects modest sales gains despite pressures weighing on military spending.



Navy hires Boeing to develop a very fast, long-range strike missile demonstrator-

The Navy will use the new high-speed demonstrator to help refine its requirements for future stand-off anti-ship and land-attack missiles.





Defense

SCOTUS to rule on use of Pentagon funds for border wall, but money already spent-

The $2.5 billion on the table in an upcoming Supreme Court hearing on use of Pentagon funds to build the border wall has already been paid out, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Oct. 20.



U.S., UK navies prepare to sign agreement to merge their tech futures-

The U.S. Navy and British Royal Navy are preparing to more closely align their futures in a whole host of warfare areas, the U.S. chief of naval operations announced Oct. 20.



Air Force plans to retrain weapons system officers to be B-21 bomber pilots-

As the U.S. Air Force prepares to bring the next-generation stealth bomber into its inventory over the next two decades, it plans to slash the number of weapons system officers by as much as half to make room for more pilots, according to a top general.





Veterans

There are 181 veterans running for Congress this year-

This year, 181 veterans are running for Congress in 162 House and Senate races spread around the country. That number is a slight increase from the 173 veteran candidates who won major political party primaries in 2018.



Delay in release of annual veterans suicide report raises concerns-

Lawmakers are raising concerns about Veterans Affairs officials’ delayed release of the annual suicide report, saying the information may not be made public until sometime after the November elections.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact