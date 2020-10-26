Navy identifies aircrew in south Alabama crash

Advertisement

The two crew members who died when a U.S. Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator, the Navy said Oct. 24.

On Oct. 25, the U.S. Navy has identified the two-person aircrew killed in a crash Oct. 23 in Foley, Ala., as U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30 years old from Wixom, Mich., and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24 years old from Weddington, N.C.

The two were on a routine training flight Friday out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., Zach Harrell, spokesman for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said.

Navy investigators were at the scene.

A photo shows smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the subdivision in Foley, Ala., on the Gulf Coast where the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Oct. 23. No one on the ground was injured.

Staff and children at a nearby school were still on campus in an after-school program, Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said, calling the crash “a little too close for comfort.”









