Headlines – October 28, 2020

News

Al Qaeda feels losses in Syria and Afghanistan but stays resilient-

Last week was a bad week for al Qaeda around the world.



Esper, Pompeo drive U.S. anti-China message in India visit-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stepped up the Trump administration’s anti-China message in India on Oct. 27.





Business

Officials optimistic on resolving U.S.-EU impasse-

European nations have been ramping up their defense spending in recent years. However, the United States is worried that its companies will be shut out of lucrative international projects.



U.S. Army gets first Infantry Squad Vehicle from GM Defense-

GM Defense delivered its first Infantry Squad Vehicle to the U.S. Army in an Oct. 27 ceremony at its proving grounds and production facility in Milford, Mich., just 120 days after being chosen to build the new troop carrier.



Navy issues Sikorsky $550.4 million modification for 6 CH-53Ks-

The Navy has issued Lockheed Martin-owned Sikorsky a $550.4 million contract modification for the next lot of the Marine Corps’ new heavy-lift helicopter.



U.S. Navy orders four MH-60R helicopters for Greece-

The U.S. Navy has placed an order with Lockheed Martin for four MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters for the government of Greece.





Defense

Emails reveal how Capt. Crozier’s pleas for help from the Navy fell on deaf ears until his bombshell letter leaked-

The day after three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Navy Capt. Brett Crozier knew that his crew faced a serious threat from the disease.



U.S. Space Force is getting its own NCO academy-

U.S. Space Force may not have its own academy or boot camp, but the newest military branch is establishing a non-commissioned officer academy for its enlisted space members, according to the service’s top leader.





Veterans

With Tricare fees increasing, senator pushes for yearlong grace period for veterans amid pandemic-

Hundreds of thousands of veterans will face new enrollment fees for Tricare Select beginning Jan. 1, 2021.



VA says it has already awarded more than half a billion in ‘blue water Navy’ claims-

Nearly half of the more than 69,000 claims for “Blue Water Navy” Agent Orange benefits have been processed, and about 71 percent of those have thus far been approved for more than $664 million in retroactive benefits, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Oct. 26.









