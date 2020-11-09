Planes of Fame Air Museum closed until further notice

Advertisement

Management at the Planes of Fame Museum in Chino, Calif., have made the decision to close the museum until further notice.

The decision was made after they became aware of a potential risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“We are taking proactive safety actions by implementing our COVID-19 protocol,” the museum said in a press release.

The Museum will also remain closed for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

“During the next several days, we will be deep-cleaning the public areas of the museum and taking other measures to ensure a safe environment for our guests, volunteers and staff,” the museum said.

They advised future visitors to check the museum’s website , as well as their Facebook page and Instagram feed for updates.

“We appreciate your understanding and want to wish everyone good health and continued safety,” the museum added.









