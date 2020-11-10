Astronauts launching on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission arrive at Kennedy

Advertisement

NASA astronauts (from left in blue flight suits) Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, right, are seen as they speak to members of the media after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission, Nov. 8, 2020, in Florida.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission is the first operational mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Walker, Glover, Hopkins, and Noguchi are scheduled to launch at 7:49 p.m., EST, on, Nov. 14, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.









