City of Palmdale to Host Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Palmdale will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Pelona Vista Park, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave., in Palmdale, on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.

The featured speaker will be Col. Jay Orson, commander of the 412th Electronic Warfare Group, Edwards Air Force Base. Also featured will be the singing of the Armed Forces Medley and a fly-over by 416th Flight Test Squadron “Skulls” F-16.

The program will include remarks from Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy, welcoming of dignitaries by Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, presentation of colors by the Edwards Air Force Base Blue Eagles Color Guard, the National Anthem performed on saxophone by Herbie Kae, Pledge of Allegiance by Point Man Antelope Valley Treasurer Stacia Nemeth, and an invocation by Chaplin Fred Villa of VFW Post 3000. Remarks will be made by Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition Vice President Rick Casper, and American Legion Post 348 Vice Commander Carl Hernandez will recite a Veterans Day poem, “Thank You for Your Service.”

Limited seating will be available. Attendees may bring lawn chairs to sit in.

The ceremony will take place in front of the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, which opened on Nov. 1 and will conclude at 5 pm on Nov. 11. Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the City of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field features 2,020 flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. The flags were available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. Flags may be picked up by their purchasers immediately following the Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 until 5 pm when the field officially closes. Flags may also be picked up on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at the Palmdale Playhouse Box Office, located at 38334 10th St. East, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the flag sales benefited local veterans groups including Vets 4 Veterans, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man Antelope Valley, American Legion Post 348 and VFW Post 3000.









