Home4Families, Vets 4 Veterans My TIME Center opens July 16

Make your reservation to come tour Homes 4 Families new My TIME Center at 1609 E. Palmdale Blvd, Suite G.

The grand opening is 9:30-10:30 a.m., July 16. There will be a short ceremony at 10 a.m. and tour slots available.

While there, you can visit the new Vets 4 Veterans Resource Center!

Homes 4 Families has generously donated space to Vets 4 Veterans Antelope Valley in order for us to continue to grow and keep the legacy of the groups’ founder, the late Tom Hilzendeger.

“We are so excited to have a dedicated space where we can continue to serve the American veterans of the Antelope Valley,” said a Vets 4 Veterans release. “Vets 4 Veterans continues to allocate all our donations and fundraising moneys to go directly to our veterans. This donated space and resources provided to us keeps us aligned with our mission.”

Our Vets 4 Veterans Resource Center will be by appointment only. Our mailing address has not changed!

To reserve your spot, call 818-884-8808 or emailing DDeLeon@Homes4Families.org.









