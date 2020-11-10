Advertisement

Veterans Day 2020 is on Wednesday, Nov. 11th, 2020. This Veterans Day discounts list will continue to be updated as we learn of more nationally available Veterans Day discounts, meals or other ways businesses and organizations want to give back to Veterans. These Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are aware of all resources available to them.

Due to COVID-19, some organizations are now offering discounts to Veterans all the time instead of their regular Veterans Day discounts. These adjustments help Veterans take advantage of the discounts offered while avoiding the usual Veterans Day crowds. A new section at the bottom of this story will list all the year-round Veterans discounts.

*The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on part of VA. Verify information with the organization offering.

Not sure where to start with VA? Download the VA Welcome Kit or call VA411 at 800-698-2411.

Veterans Day discounts and meals at restaurants

Applebee’s – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only. Visit the Applebee’s website for details.

Bob Evans – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active-duty military receive a special menu of seven (7) homestyle favorites for FREE at local restaurants. Dine-in only. Visit the Bob Evans website for more details.

Cattlemens Steakhouse – November 11, 2020

Active, inactive, and retired military personal receive a complimentary 8 oz. Sirloin Steak dinner at participating locations. Please visit their website for details.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – November 11, 2020

All Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal from a special menu on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Available for in restaurant only. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals. Visit the Chili’s website for details.

The Chop House – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive a 50% discount off any entrée, with a valid military ID on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Chop House if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount. Please visit the Chop House website for additional details.

Cotton Patch Cafe – November 11, 2020

All Veterans and active military members are being offered a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Cotton Patch Café if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount.

Cracker Barrel – November 2020

Cracker Barrel will donate a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in the month of November (up to $50,000)*, and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will make an additional $50,000 donation to Operation Homefront – totaling up to $100,000 to support military families this holiday season. Additionally, on Veterans Day – Wednesday, Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will offer all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.

Denny’s – November 12, 2020

All Veterans and active duty service members with a valid military ID or DD 214 receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny’s locations on November 12, 2020, from 5 am to noon. Visit the Denny’s website for details.

Apply Now for the Veteran Identification Card (VIC) to easily access discounts!

Veterans can benefit from discounted goods and services with the Veteran ID Card (VIC), even if they are not yet enrolled in VA. Veterans only need to carry the wallet-sized VIC as proof of Veteran status, rather than other documentation, such as their DD-214 form. VA can also connect VIC-holding Veterans to other benefits and services for which they may be eligible. Apply for the VIC now!

Famous Dave’s – November 11, 2020

Military personnel and Veterans are being offered a free meal on November 11th at participating locations only. Valid for dine-in, to go and online ordering. Use code VETERAN for online orders. Not valid for call-in orders. Proof of military service is required. Please call ahead to your local Famous Dave’s for details.

Houlihan’s – November 11, 2020

Veterans, active duty military and military families get $10 off a $30 food purchase at participating locations on November 11. This offer is valid for in restaurant dining or for carryout. Orders made via houlihans.com or a third-party delivery service are not eligible. Contact your nearest location for details.

IHOP – November 11, 2020

Free Red, White and Blue pancakes. Veterans and Active/Reserve service members are invited with family and friends to make to-order breakfast at IHOP on Wednesday, November 11, which includes a free pancake offer till 7 p.m.

LaMar’s Donuts – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military get a free donut and 12 oz. coffee (in store) at participating locations. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Lucille’s BBQ – November 2020

Veterans and active duty military will enjoy 20% off in the month of November, with proof of service (excludes Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving menu items). Visit the Lucille’s BBQ website for details.

Luna Grill – November 11-13

Luna Grill (California and Texas) offers a free meal with the purchase of a meal November 11 through 13.

McCormick & Schmicks – November 8, 2020

Veterans, National Guard, Gold Star parents and Gold Star spouses can enjoy a half-priced entrée from a special menu on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Red Lobster – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer will be available for dine-in only. Please contact your nearest Red Lobster for details.

Red Robin – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members are being offered a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 11-30 for dine-in or to-go. Visit the Red Robin website for details.

Yard House – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military guests get a complimentary appetizer on November 11. Please visit the Yard House website or contact your nearest location for details.

Veterans Day discounts for haircuts

Great Clips – November 11, 2020

Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

Sport Clips – November 11, 2020

Some locations will be offering free haircuts to active duty service members and Veterans on November 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details and participating locations.

SmartStyle Hair Salons – Every Day

Current or former military members, and Veterans are being offered a 10% discount off any services and professional products. Please show proof of service to receive this discount at participating salons. Walk-ins welcome. No double discounts. Discount may vary per location. Visit the SmartStyle website for details.

Veterans Day discounts for health and wellness

True Rest Float Spa – November 11, 2020

Free True Rest Float Spa float session for active duty military and Veterans. Visit the True Rest website for details.

Veterans Day discounts in retail

B&Bs for Vets – November 10, 2020

Veterans and active-duty service members receive one free room night on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, so they can enjoy the local Veterans Day celebrations. Please visit the B&B for Vets website for additional information.

Bed Bath and Beyond – November? 11, 2020

Active Duty U.S. military, Veterans and military spouses will receive 25% off your entire in-store shopping cart on November 11, 2020. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

Brown Bear Car Wash (Washington State) – November 11, 2020

Free Beary Clean car wash for all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, from 8:00am – 6:00pm local time, at participating locations. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Duane Reade – November 11-15, 2020

Offer valid for veterans, military and their families from 11/11 thru 11/15/20, with Balance® Rewards card or myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores.

Hy-Vee – November 11, 2020

Free curbside breakfast for Veterans and active-duty military members as well as a 10% discount on purchases made in-store.

Publix – November 11, 2020

10% discount for Veterans, military and their families.

Rack Room Shoes – November 11, 2020

20% off all purchases for Veterans and military on Veterans Day, 10% off purchases year round. Visit the Rack Room Shoes website for details.

Samsung – November 6-11, 2020

Active-duty service members and Veterans who sign up for Samsung’s Military Discount Program can receive an additional 10% on smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories and PCs; additional $50 eCertificate and free phone case when you purchase a smartphone; 10% off select home appliances. Please visit their website for details.

7-Eleven – November 11, 2020

Active-duty, retired, Veteran, guard reservists and family members who are Veterans Advantage and 7Rewards members, can receive a free coffee of Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Please contact your nearest location or visit their website for details.

Sun Viking Lodge (Daytona Beach, FL) – November 11, 2020

Sun Viking Lodge offers 25% of 1 and 2 night stays and 30% off 3 or more nights for veterans. Use the promo code HERO. Receive 25% off all future stays. Please visit their website for details.

TOPS Market – November 11, 2020

11% off total order on Veterans Day.

Walgreens – November 11-15, 2020

Offer valid for Veterans, military and their families from 11/11 thru 11/15/20, with Balance® Rewards card or myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores

Wyndham – Through December 6

Military member, veterans and their families can save up to 20% off, plus receive 500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points on stays through December 6, 2020. Please visit the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts website for additional information.

Veterans Day Discounts on activities

National Parks – November 11, 2020

Over 100 national parks will waive admission fees on November 11, 2020,?in honor of Veterans Day. Contact your local park for information and to determine its operating status. (Disabled Veterans eligible for free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass)

Akron Zoo (Akron, OH) – November 7-11, 2020

All veterans, past and current, receive free admission with valid military I.D. and immediate family members receive 50% off admission. Please visit their website for details.

Alabama State Parks – November 11, 2020

Free admission for Veterans, active-duty service members to the parks that charge an entrance fee or day-use fee. Please visit the Alabama State Parks website for details.

Aquarium of the Pacific (Long Beach, CA) – November 11, 2020

FREE for veterans, military personnel with service ID. Advance reservations required. Please visit their website for details.

Bok Tower (Lake Wales, FL) – November 11, 2020

Free admission for active and retired servicemen and women. A musical tribute to America’s heroes. Special patriotic carillon concerts at 1:00pm and 3:00pm local time. Please visit their website for details.

Boston Duck Tours (Boston, MA) – November 11, 2020

Veterans, active military, and first responders can ride a W.W.II style amphibious landing vehicle from November 11-15, 2020. Dependents can receive a discounted ride. Please visit their website for details.

California State Parks – November 11, 2020

FREE for veterans and active duty military personnel with a valid military ID. Please visit their website for details.

Churchill Downs (Louisville, KY) – November 11, 2020

Free general admission and $29 tickets to Millionaires Row (normally $38) for all Veterans and active military personnel. Valid Military I.D. must be presented to receive offers. Please visit their website for details.

Cincinnati Zoo (Cincinnati, OH) – November 11, 2020

All active and retired members of the military will receive free admission to the Zoo on Veteran’s Day. Offer allows the purchase of up to six (6) half-price admission tickets for immediate family. Please show valid ID. Please visit their website for details.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife – November 11, 2020

Active duty and veterans are admitted free to Colorado state parks on Veteran’s Day. The military member or Veteran must show proof of military service (photo ID, DD-214). All other park fees (camping, etc.) are still charged. Please visit their website for details.

Columbus Zoo (Columbus, OH) – November 11, 2020

All active duty member, Veterans and their immediate family members receive free admission to the Zoo on Veteran’s Day. Please show valid ID. Please visit their website for details.

Corning Museum of Glass (Corning, NY) – November 1-30, 2020

All military veterans will receive free admission through the month of November. All others in the veteran’s party are welcome to enjoy 15% off their regularly priced admission. Please visit their website for details.

Crayola Experience – November 11, 2020

Everyday military & their families can save $3 off general admission tickets. During the weekends of Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day they offer military free admission with valid ID, at participating locations. Please visit their website for details.

East Tennessee Historical Society (Knoxville, TN) – November 11, 2020

Veterans, active duty military and their families receive free admission on Veterans Day from 9am – 4pm. Please visit the Historical Society website for details.

Foster Park Golf Course (Fort Wayne, IN) – November 11, 2020

Veterans golf free with military ID: carts not included; reserve tee time. Please visit their website for details.

Foxwoods Resort Casino (Mashantucket, CT) – November 11, 2020

All active and retired military have access to exclusive offers and discounts on the property on November 11th. Including restaurants, museums, retail stores and hotel discounts. Plus Veterans Day festivities will kick-off with a parade starting at the Grand Ballroom at 11AM. Please visit their website for details.

Free Fishing Days (New York State) – November 11, 2020

Veteran’s Day has been declared a free fishing day. Anyone can fish the fresh or marine waters of New York State and no license is required. Please visit their website for details.

Grace for Vets – November 11, 2020

Veterans and service personnel are being offered a free car wash on November 11, 2020. They are a non-profit organization who has gotten together over 1,500 independent car washes in four countries to offer this service. Visit the Grace for Vets website for details.

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden (Des Moines, IA) – November 11, 2020

Veterans receive free admission. Please visit their website for details.

Hagley Museum (Wilmington, DE) – November 11, 2020

Free admission for current military members, veterans, and their families. Please visit their website for details.

Hardman Farm Historic Site (Sautee Nacoochee, GA) – November 11, 2020

All veterans, military members, and their families get free admission from 10 – 4 on Wednesday, November 11. Show your valid ID and receive a free tour of Hardman Farm. Please visit their website for details.

History Colorado Center (Denver, CO) – November 11, 2020

Veterans are offered free admission on Veterans Day. They also provide a complimentary admission fee for up to five family members. They will be offering half-off memberships for veterans and military personnel with valid ID. Please visit their website for details.

Joseph Manigault House (Charleston, SC) – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military receive free admission. Please visit the Joseph Manigault House website for details.

Maryland Science Center (Baltimore, MD) – November 11, 2020

Free admission to all current and former military members and a $2 discount to their guests. Proof of service is required. Please visit their website for details.

Mines & Meadows ATV/RV Resort (Wampum, PA) – November 8-11, 2020

Veterans ride free. Please visit the Mines & Meadows website for details.

Mission San Juan Capistrano (San Juan, CA) – November 11, 2020

FREE admission for Veterans and active military personnel. Please visit their website for details.

Montgomery Zoo (Montgomery, AL) – November 8-14, 2020

During Veteran’s Appreciation Week, all veterans, active duty military personnel, and their dependent family members receive a 50% DISCOUNT on REGULAR DAYTIME admission to the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum. Please visit their website for details.

Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, VA) – November 11, 2020

Free admission for all active duty, former or retired military personnel. Please visit the Mount Vernon website for details.

Old Town Trolley Tours (St. Augustine, Key West, FL) – November 11, 2020

Free admission for Veterans and active duty military personnel to: Old Town Trolley Tours, Old Jail, Oldest Store Museum Experience, and St. Augustine History Museum. Please visit their website for details.

New Zoo (Green Bay, WI) – November 11, 2020

Free admission for Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Please visit the New Zoo website for details.

Sedgwick County Zoo (Wichita, KS) – November 11, 2020

Complimentary Zoo admission to all military personnel and their immediate families. To receive free admission, visitors must show a military or veteran ID, discharge papers, or other official identification. Families of deployed military personnel must show an active duty ID. Please visit their website for details.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens (Akron, OH) – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military receive complimentary self-guided tours with valid military I.D. Please visit the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens website for details.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum (Ashland, NE) – November 11, 2020

Free admission for active, retired and Veteran service members. Please visit their website for details.

Washington State Parks (Multiple locations WA) – November 11, 2020

Veterans Day is a Pass Free day for Washington State Parks, where a Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park. Please visit the Washington State Parks website for details.

Year-round Veterans Discounts

Amtrak – Every Day

Veterans, Active-duty service members, their spouses and dependents are eligible to receive 10% off the lowest available rail fair on most Amtrak trains with a valid ID. Please visit Amtrak’s website for details.

Cabela’s – Every Day

Veterans and active-duty service members get 5% off with a valid ID. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Hometown Buffet – Every Monday

Active duty, reserve, or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID receive 15% discount on Military Mondays (Every Monday including Memorial Day) at Hometown Buffet. Be sure to ask your server for more details.

Jiffy Lube – Every Day

Veterans and active-duty service members get 25% off with a valid ID (excludes batteries, brakes, alignment and diagnostic services). Please contact your nearest Jiffy Lube for details.

LinkedIn – Every Day

Eligible members of the military community can receive one year of free access to LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning. Please visit the LinkedIn website for more information.

Lowes – Every day

Lowe’s is proud to offer 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and Veterans.

Home Depot – November 11, 2020

All military personnel and Veterans are eligible for a 10% discount at all The Home Depot’s store locations.

Luna Grill – Every Day

All active and retired military service members and their spouses receive 10% off purchase, excluding alcohol. Valid ID or uniform required. Call your nearest location or visit the Luna Grill website for details.

O’Reilly Auto Parts – Every Day

Active-duty service members, Veterans with an honorable, under honorable or general discharge and immediate family members get 10% off with a valid ID. Some restrictions may apply. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Old Country Buffett – Every Monday

Active duty, reserve, or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID receive 15% discount on Military Mondays (Every Monday including Memorial Day) with up to four members of the family at Old Country Buffett. Be sure to ask your server for more details.

Outback – Every Day

All servicemen and women receive 10% off their check all day, every day, with valid ID. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

World of Coca-Cola (Atlanta, GA) – Every Day

Active duty, reserve and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces may visit World of Coca-Cola free of charge every day. Tickets may be purchased at the attraction’s ticketing windows when members present their valid Armed Forces ID. Please visit their website for details.









