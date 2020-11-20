Advertisement

Defense Logistics Agency

Vermilion Valley Produce Co.,* Danville, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $265,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a four-year six-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with a May 18, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, and Department of Agriculture schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-21-D-P359).



Hill-Rom Co. Inc., Batesville, Ind., has been awarded a maximum $48,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 135 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Nov. 16, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DH-21-D-0052).





U.S. Air Force

Journey Construction Inc., Taylor, Texas (FA4661-21-D-0001); Pace-Amtex JV LLC, Boerne, Texas (FA4661-21-D-0002); GMA Construction Group, Chicago, Ill., (FA4661-21-D-0003); Pro-Mark Services Inc., Rapid City, S.D., (FA4661-21-D-0004); and Sea Pac Engineering Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (FA4661-21-D-0005), have collectively been awarded a ceiling $150,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for $150,000,000. Work will be performed at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and is expected to be completed Nov. 18, 2027. Current fiscal operation and maintenance funds will be used per individual task order. The 7th Contracting Squadron, Dyess AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity.



Siemens Industry Inc., Buffalo Grove, Ill., has been awarded a $54,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, supply/install contract for the switchgear replacement effort program. This contract will provide for a streamlined means to provide supply and installation of gas insulated switchgear. Work will be performed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn.; Mountain View, Calif.; Eglin AFB, Fla.; Holloman AFB, N.M.; Kirtland AFB, N.M.; and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, and is expected to be completed Nov. 16, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,365,562 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Arnold AFB, Tenn., is the contracting activity (FA9101-21-D-0003).



L-3 Technologies, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded an $18,796,399 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00009) to contract FA8620-18-F-4801 for an additional engineering effort. This modification provides for additional non-recurring and recurring engineering required to develop and install structural reinforcements to the aircraft. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed Dec. 24, 2022. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $273,945,200. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of the award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Siemens Healthineers, Flanders, N.J., has been awarded a $12,381,645 firm-fixed-price contract for an industrial base expansion. The contract provides building modifications, equipment purchases, installation and qualification testing to expand U.S. domestic production capacity for SARS-CoV-2 antigen assays. Work will be performed in Walpole, Mass., and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2021. This contract award is part of the ongoing collaboration between the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services and is funded through the Health Care Enhancement Act. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0006).



BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Md., has been awarded a $12,342,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages support. This contract provides support for Air Force (AF) and non-AF users, supporting the AF, to proactively reduce mission capability impacts to improve logistics support and weapon system sustainability. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Robins AFB, Ga.; Tinker AFB, Okla.; and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, with some work performed at Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The work is expected to be complete by June 20, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition resulting in receipt of one offer. Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Sustainment Activity Group engineering funds in the amount of $10,285,000 are being obligated in the first task order at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8109-21-D-0001).



Hardwood Products Co. LP, Guilford, Maine, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $11,640,270 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action as a modification (P00003) to contract FA8730-20-C-0056 for industrial base expansion for U.S. domestic production capacity for medical flock tip swabs. This contract modification funds the design, procurement and expedited implementation of facility upgrades, enabling an early, interim production capability of flock tip swabs. Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Maine, and is expected to be completed March 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the amount of $5,078,350 are being obligated at the time of award. The cumulative face value of the contract is $62,599,861. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.



FCN Inc., Rockville, Md., has been awarded a $7,846,260 firm-fixed-price modification to exercise the first option period for the Endgame Endpoint Security program software subscription to maintain the weapon system components and weapon system baseline to meet Air Force Space Command authority to operate configurations. Work will be performed in Rockville, Md., and is expected to be completed Nov. 29, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance; and Air National Guard procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of modification to exercise the first option period. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-20-F-0005).





U.S. Navy

IAP-ECC LLC, Burlingame, Calif., is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62742-21-F-4000 for $84,547,765 under a multiple award contingency contract for construction and maintenance of a contractor berthing camp at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS), China Lake, Calif. The work to be performed provides for incidental temporary facilities and facility services for a berthing camp in support of the China Lake Earthquake Recovery project at NAWS, China Lake. Incidental temporary facilities include fencing, living/sleeping units, operational center and a security station. Facility services include management and administration, unaccompanied housing, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, wastewater and water. The need for the berthing camp to support 11 military construction (MILCON) project contractors is an emergency response to the earthquakes that affected the China Lake area in July 2019. The task order also contains four unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $138,743,035. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2020 MILCON (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $84,547,765 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-3553).



Cherokee Nation Management and Consulting LLC, * Catoosa, Okla., is awarded an $80,943,352 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials contract for a two-month phase-in period and a 10-month base period with two 12-month option periods for logistics services to manage, support and operate the Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program warehouse network. Work will be performed in Barstow, Calif., (23 percent); Camp Lejeune, N.C., (18 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (13 percent); Okinawa, Japan (10 percent); Miramar, Calif., (9 percent); Camp Geiger, N.C., (7 percent); Twenty-nine Palms, Calif., (4 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (4 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (3 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (2 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (2 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2 percent); New River, N.C., (2 percent); and Bridgeport, Calif., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed January 2024. No funding will be obligated at time of award and the award will be made contingent to the availability of funds. This contract was competitively solicited via beta.sam.gov with seven proposals received. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Ga., is the contracting activity (M67004-21-C-0001).



Marine Group Boat Works LLC,* Chula Vista, Calif., is awarded a $48,717,886 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2223 in support of the government of Jordan for two 37-meter patrol boats, communications equipment and other technical assistance. Work will be performed in Chula Vista, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Foreign Military Sales (Jordan) in the amount of $48,717,886 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (4), this contract was not competitively procured: International Agreement. This contract is for two 37-meter Patrol Boats, communications equipment and other technical assistance for the Royal Jordanian Navy. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Kings Bay Support Services LLC, Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $24,085,883 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for a bridge contract to extend services for base operating support services at Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia. The work to be performed provides for all labor, facilities management, supervision, tools, materials, equipment, incidental engineering, environmental services and transportation to effectively execute base operations support services. All work will be performed in St. Mary’s, Ga. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $392,424,567. This option period is from December 2020 to May 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $16,213,566 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-11-D-7578).



Insitu Inc., Bingen, Wash., is awarded a $9,769,387 modification (P00009) to firm-fixed-price order N68335-19-F-0434 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-16-G-0046. This modification definitizes pricing and exercises options for the procurement of 15 ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicles, nine ScanEagle payloads, and three spares lots needed to provide the Afghanistan National Army (ANA) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and support current ANA ScanEagle efforts. Work will be performed in Bingen, Wash., and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,769,387 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



I.E. Pacific Inc.,* Escondido, Calif., is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62473-20-F-5102 for $8,123,000 under a multiple award construction contract for repair of a bachelors enlisted quarters (BEQ) and repair of water channel at Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Va. The work to be performed provides for the repair of BEQ Building 53451 with 64 units and the existing open channel/swale and culvert system through this corridor. BEQ Building 53451 requires work to bring it up to current building code and life safety standards. The channel is undersized and needs to be upgraded to provide higher flow rates without spilling over the channel. The renovation project includes replacement of the existing built-up roof with a standing seam metal roof and the replacement of exterior hollow metal doors, windows, window screens, shades, hollow metal doors/frames and door locks with an electronic card reading lock system; the patching, repairing, and repainting of all existing interior walls and ceilings, exterior walls/façade, balcony, stair panels, handrails and guardrails, and other surfaces; and the installation of new ceiling fans in each billeting room, the duty room and the lounge. Work will be performed in Oceanside, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $8,123,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-17-D-4628).

*Small business









