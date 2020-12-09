Headlines – December 9, 2020

Advertisement

News

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes on landing after test flight-

SpaceX’s Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday.



House approves defense bill with veto-proof majority-

The House adopted a compromise $740.5 billion defense policy bill by a veto-proof majority Dec. 8, rebuking President Donald Trump, who threatened to send back the bill because it doesn’t repeal a prized liability shield for social media firms.



China aims to outpace U.S. militarily, American commander says-

Beijing wants to match U.S. capabilities by 2035 and surpass them by midcentury, Gen. Milley says, echoing concerns in Pentagon report.



Pentagon chief announces delivery of anti-bomb, snipers’ equipment during visit to Philippines-

The U.S. defense chief announced Dec. 8 the delivery of nearly $30 million worth of weapons to the Philippines, which faces threats from Islamic State group-linked militants.





Business

Rafael hopes quantum technology can help in GPS-denied environments–

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has been investing in quantum technology in the hopes that it will improve existing sensors on the battlefield and could lead to a solution for GPS-denied environments.



Northrop sells IT business to Veritas Capital for $3.4B-

Northrop Grumman has struck a $3.4 billion deal to sell its federal IT and mission support business to Veritas Capital.



Rafael offers its next-gen combat vehicle suite to South Korea-

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has offered South Korea its Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Suite (NGCV-S) as the Republic of Korea Army (RoKA) prepares to upgrade its K1A2 main battle tanks (MBTs) and procure some 600 Hyundai-made armored personnel carriers (APCs) as part of its Tiger 4.0 modernization program.



BAE Systems receives order for LRASM’s advanced seeker-

BAE Systems has received a $60 million contract from Lockheed Martin to manufacture and deliver additional advanced missile seekers for the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), BAE Systems announced in a Dec. 8 release. The seeker comprises long-range sensors and targeting technology that help the stealthy missile find and engage protected maritime targets in challenging electromagnetic environments.





Defense

Why I Chose Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense-

We need a leader who is tested, and matched to the challenges we face in this moment.



This Is No Job for a General-

President-elect Joe Biden should choose a civilian to lead his Department of Defense.



Biden’s defense secretary pick raises concerns over recent military service-

President-elect Joe Biden’s decision this week to name retired Gen. Lloyd Austin III as his pick for defense secretary drew immediate concerns from lawmakers worried about another recently retired officer taking over the department’s top civilian post.



Austin expected to testify in House before waiver to lead Pentagon-

President-elect Joe Biden’s team has agreed that his pick for defense secretary, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin III, will testify before the House Armed Services Committee as a prerequisite for a waiver to serve as the Pentagon’s top civilian, the panel’s chairman said Dec. 8.



Dozens of AFRICOM-bound troops in limbo since mid-October-

A group of soldiers slated to deploy to east Africa earlier this year have been stranded at their mobilization sites since October awaiting movement, an Army spokesperson confirmed to Military Times.



Trump appoints former aide Kellyanne Conway to Air Force Academy Board of Visitors-

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the appointment of his longtime aide Kellyanne Conway to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.



Air Force to Army, Navy: Pay the tax for space, air power; protect our bases-

The Air Force is looking to the other services and the Joint Force for protection of bases and airfields, both abroad and at home, in the face of increased threats from near-peer adversaries, says Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, deputy chief of operations.





Veterans

Plan for free national park access for wounded vets signed into law-

A proposal from New England senators to ensure free lifetime entry to national parks for all disabled U.S. veterans has been signed into law.



VA will cover late mortgage payments under this plan-

Veterans who are behind on their mortgages thanks to COVID-19 related hardships could soon have their overdue payments covered by the Department of Veterans Affairs under a proposed low-interest loan program.



Minority veterans on VA’s priority list for COVID-19 vaccine distribution-

High-risk Department of Veterans Affairs health workers, older veterans and minorities will be the first to be offered a COVID-19 vaccine through VA, department officials announced Dec. 8.









