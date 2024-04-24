Navy

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc,* Norfolk, Virginia (N0002424D4226); East Coast Repair & Fabrication,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N0002424D4227); General Dynamics NASSCO-Mayport, Jacksonville, Florida (N0002424D4228); BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (N0002424D4229); Fincantieri Marine Repair, Jacksonville, Florida (N0002424D4230); Standard Inspection Services/Standard Welding & Fabrication,* Jacksonville, Florida (N0002424D4231); Epsilon Systems,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N0002424D4232); and Tecnico Corp.,* Atlantic Beach, Florida (N0002424D4233), are awarded a combined $701,167,248 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear Navy Surface ships homeported in, or visiting the Mayport, Florida, region. The scope of work includes continuous maintenance emergent maintenance and short-term (10 months or less in duration) Chief of Naval Operations availabilities. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed in the Mayport, Florida, homeport area. Work is expected to be completed by April 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $80,000 is obligated at contract award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 10 offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Textron Aviation Inc., Wichita, Kansas, is awarded a $121,280,428 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0020). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 14 Multi-Engine Training System aircraft in support of providing intermediate and advanced training platform for accession into P-8, EP-3, KC-130, E-6, E-2, CMV-22 and MV-22 for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard to support the mission of Chief Naval Air Training to produce aviators and flight officers in sufficient quantity to support Naval Air Forces tasking. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas (99%); and Corpus Christi, Texas (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $121,280,428 will be obligated at the time if award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, was awarded a $53,557,623 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-4300) to exercise options for continued New England Maintenance Manpower Initiative support of non-nuclear maintenance for submarines based at Naval Submarine Support Facility New London. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,550,000 was obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-4300).

(Awarded April 19, 2024)

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded $8,831,086 for a firm-fixed-priced delivery order (N00383-24-F-UX08) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-19-G-UX01) for the procurement of 11 receiver mainframe assemblies in support of the E2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. The contract does not include options. All work will be performed in El Segundo, California. Work is expected to be completed by April 2027. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $8,831,086 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Army

NLGC JV LLC,* Detroit, Michigan, was awarded an $18,684,757 firm-fixed-price contract for a National Guard Readiness Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Grayling, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $18,684,757 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912JB-24-C-0002).

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $17,472,977 modification (P00167) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0038 to provide full life cycle support for high fidelity system simulators. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $10,004,145 modification (P00106) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0095 to provide full life cycle support for trainers and virtual interactive and multimedia systems. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement, defense-wide funds and operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $10,004,145 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

SPARC Research LLC, Warrenton, Virginia, has been awarded a $22,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee ceiling increase modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8651-23-D-A010 for future research to continue Counter Air Science and Technology efforts to conduct research for advanced missile subsystem components in support of Compact Air to Air Missile and Extended Range Air to Air Missile. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $28,000,000. Work will be performed in Warrenton, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 7, 2028. Funding will be provided on the task order level. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 23, 2024)

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, was awarded a $13,751,996 firm-fixed-price, and cost-reimbursable contract for contractor engineering and technical services in support of the F100-PW-100/220/220E/229 engines for F-15 and F-16 aircraft. This contract provides for on-site proficiency training and advice to elevate the technical skill and abilities of personnel responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Raytheon Technologies Corp. equipment and systems to the level of self-sufficiency. The locations of performance include Air National Guard support in Tucson, Arizona; Toledo, Ohio; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Foreign Military Sales support in Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand, and is expected to be completed by March 15, 2026. This contract involves foreign military sales to Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales and fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,129,911 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8604-23-D-B002).

Defense Logistics Agency

Allied Tube and Conduit Corp., Harvey, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $8,400,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for instabarrier wire. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a two-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with an April 24, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E6-24-D-0005).

*Small Business