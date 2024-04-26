Headlines — April 26

News

Here are the two companies creating drone wingmen for the US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday announced it selected Anduril and General Atomics to keep designing, building and testing its first batch of drone wingmen known as collaborative combat aircraft.

Air National Guard officer and state senator arrested for burglary

An Air National Guard lieutenant colonel who is also a Minnesota state senator was charged with burglary after being arrested at her stepmother’s home on Monday, court records show.

Air Force

Minot AFB to receive $850 million for nuclear weapons upgrades

Minot Air Force Base is in line for a nuclear-sized upgrade as the Department of Defense plans to update its nuclear deterrence capability across the country.

Petite powerhouse: Kirtland Air Force Base airman is a source of great strength

The sound of metal slamming against the floor is the first thing you hear when entering the Kirtland Air Force Base gym.

Air Force base on Guam still removing trees nearly a year after Typhoon Mawar

More than 250 dead trees and stumps — among the last reminders of a major typhoon that struck Guam last year — are slated for removal from Andersen Air Force Base in the coming months.

Space Force

Space Force EW unit working to integrate new weapon systems, intel personnel

The Space Force’s Delta 3 is responsible for organizing, training and equipping Guardians for electronic warfare missions involving satellite communications, as well as sustaining related offensive and defensive EW systems.

Defense

Boeing’s defense unit shows profit, despite $222M loss on KC-46, T-7

Boeing’s defense unit recorded $222 million in losses in the first quarter of 2024 on two of its main fixed-price development programs, the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker and the T-7A Red Hawk trainer, the company announced Wednesday.

Clearing smoke: Boeing swapping out AH-64E Apache generators, eyes new generator options

“We’ve seen some improvement … and so readiness is there: We have enough retrofit generators right now [and] it’s not impacting readiness,” said John Chicoli, the director of Boeing’s global services for vertical lift and special operations.

Veterans

Toxic exposure screenings: Vets report spotty follow-up on questionnaire meant to boost health care and benefits

(Military.com) Confusing. Lackluster. Generic. A little bit of a letdown.

Vietnam combat veteran honored for decades of service in Bavaria

Kenneth Aungst, a retired Army first sergeant, made a vow after narrowly surviving an early morning attack on Kontum Airfield in January 1968.

Reports of mediocre disability exams by VA contractors prompts senator’s demand for answers

A prominent Democratic senator is demanding the Department of Veterans Affairs review the quality of its privatized disability benefits exams after receiving what she described as “disturbing reports of inadequate and unprofessional treatment” of veterans.

VA continues ‘approved’ experiments on dogs, cats and monkeys after Congress orders an end to live-animal tests by 2026

Researchers from the Department of Veterans Affairs will implant pacemakers in the hearts of 54 dogs that will be euthanized at the end of the tests and surgically embed wires and sensors into the backs and legs of cats in separate experiments that the VA plans to conduct on live animals in 2024, according to agency documents.