Headlines – December 11, 2020

News

Senate passes 2021 defense bill with veto-proof majority, defying Trump’s threats-

The GOP-led Senate overwhelmingly approved a $740 billion major national defense bill on Friday, defying President Trump’s veto threats.



Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns-

A Senate vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill was delayed after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul objected to the measure, casting the next steps in doubt and raising the slim prospect of a government shutdown if a short-term spending bill caught up in the dispute is not approved by Dec. 11.



Military rape cases have no statute of limitations, Supreme Court decides-

In an 8-0 opinion issued Dec. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that military personnel accused of a rape between 1986 and 2006 — a period previously subject to a five-year statute of limitations — can be charged for the crime.



Troop drawdowns in Iraq, Afghanistan will limit how U.S. assists future operations-

The troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq planned to be completed by mid-January will restrict the remaining forces in both countries and limit how the United States assists with future operations there, the top general for U.S. Central Command said Dec. 10.





Business

Trump administration moves forward with $1 billion Moroccan arms deal-

President Donald Trump’s administration moved forward with $1 billion in sales of drones and precision-guided weapons to Morocco on Friday, sending a notice to Congress about the potential deals, according to sources familiar with the notification.



Corps approves full-rate production for new amphibious combat vehicle-

Marine Corps has awarded a $184.4 million contract to BAE Systems for the full-rate production of 36 amphibious combat vehicles.



Electromagnetic spectrum superiority at risk for DOD, watchdog says-

The Department of Defense is in danger of failing to meet its goals to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum battle space due to poor oversight and lack of leaders assigned to implement its recently updated strategy, the government’s watchdog asserts.



DISA opens for bids on $11.7B defense enclave services-

The final look at the $11 billion Defense Enclave Services contract, central to the Defense Information Systems Agency’s plans for the next decade, was unveiled Dec. 8.





Defense

Air Force woos Congress on space acquisition reform-

The Air Force hopes to persuade skeptical lawmakers to accept its space acquisition reform plans, promising increased transparency in exchange for more budgetary freedom.



New U.S. Army tiltrotor testbed will help tackle whirl flutter-

A new tiltrotor testbed that the U.S. Army recently finished building will help the service tackle the dangerous whirl flutter phenomenon found in tiltrotors.



This next-gen Army vehicle is half M1 Abrams tank, half bridge-

Soldiers with the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division (Mechanized) are testing a new tracked vehicle system designed to quickly lay down tank-capable bridges in a matter of minutes.





Veterans

Veterans healthcare fight snagging government funding deal-

A fight over how to pay for veterans’ health care is the final big hurdle to getting a deal on a massive government funding omnibus, senators said Dec. 10.



This bill would grant automatic care to veterans who believe burn pit exposures made them sick-

The VA has to investigate every veteran’s claim that the myriad health issues they wish to get care for are connected to their service. But the problem is, many of those veterans’ deteriorating health can’t wait ? including millions exposed to toxic substances.



House chairman calls for VA secretary to resign over handling of sex assault case-

The chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Dec. 10 called for VA Secretary Robert Wilkie and key members of his leadership team to resign immediately over the handling of a sexual assault allegation made by congressional staffer.



Investigators blast VA secretary’s ‘unprofessional’ behavior but find no evidence of crimes-

After a nearly year-long investigation, Veterans Affairs investigators failed to confirm explosive charges that Secretary Robert Wilkie led a criminal campaign to discredit a veteran who reported a sexual assault at a department medical center. But investigators still blasted senior VA leadership for working to attack critics rather than pursue reforms.



Biden’s pick of Denis McDonough for VA sparks pushback from veterans-

The aftermath of President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of Veteran Affairs has been met with responses of “surprise” after long-time Obama aide Denis McDonough was selected to be only the second non-veteran to take up the seat Dec. 10.









