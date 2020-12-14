Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a ceiling $900,000,000 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, over-and-above, cost-reimbursement contract to stand up a continental U.S.-based contractor facility to perform depot-level maintenance and aircraft modification services in support of the F-16 aircraft. Support will include all aircraft modifications, unplanned drop-in maintenance, time compliance technical orders, scheduled inspections and contract field team support. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,402,952 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-21-D-0005).



General Atomics Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $305,188,639 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Reaper (MQ-9) contractor logistics support. This contract provides for program management, contractor filed service representative support, depot repair, depot maintenance, sustaining engineering support, supply and logistics support, configuration management, tech data maintenance, software maintenance and inventory control point/warehouse support for the MQ- 9. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $65,406,872 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8577-21-C-0001).



Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a $29,224,207 modification (P00097) to contract FA8705-14-C-0001 for production of initial spares under already established contract line item numbers 0007, 0008, and 0009 for Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $4,108,105; and fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount of $25,116,102, are being obligated at time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $588,307,659. The Air Force Material Command, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $9,156,355 modification (P00005) to contract FA8823-20-C-0001 to exercise an option for systems engineering and sustainment support for the Wideband Global Satellite Communications constellation. Work will primarily be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and this option is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $109,155,844 firm-fixed-price order (N61340-21-F-0002) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0002 to procure P-8A training systems for the government of New Zealand. This order procures one Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) with one OFT Brief/Debrief Station (BDS); one Weapons Tactics Trainers (WTTs) with one WTT BDS; one 10-seat flight management systems trainer electronic classroom; one 10-seat mission systems desktop trainer electronic classroom; one training system support center; one scenario generation station; one virtual maintenance trainer; one maintenance support cabinet; and one 10-seat maintenance electronic classroom. Additionally, this order provides for software, books and other publications, contracts, logistics, engineering and management technical assistance required for the development, production, test and in-country delivery, installation and inspection of the training systems. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (36 percent); Tampa, Fla., (23 percent); Long Island, N.Y., (12 percent); Ohakea, New Zealand (10 percent); San Francisco, Calif., (8 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (5 percent); Seattle, Wash., (3 percent); and Jacksonville, Fla., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $109,155,844 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $104,518,407 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2112 for Naval Nuclear Propulsion Components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (99 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (1 percent). Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $47,478,413 (46 percent); 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,375,262 (43 percent); and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,664,732 (11 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Mass.,, is awarded a $82,710,850 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5501 to exercise the options for Air and Missile Defense Radar AN/SPY-6(V) integration and production support efforts. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., (64 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (18 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (8 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (7 percent); Fair Lakes, Va., (2 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (less than 1 percent, and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,309,691 (47 percent); 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,846,577 (24 percent); 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,620,778 (15 percent); 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,412,405 (9 percent); 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,587,256 (4 percent); and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $68,162,655 modification (P00023) to cost-plus-incentive-fee order N00019-19-F-2474 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification adds scope to procure additional Technical Refresh 3 (TR3) test assets to allow for test laboratory upgrades and for test aircraft modifications. This modification will result in the procurement and delivery of TR3 system laboratory and flight test assets for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (98 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $21,000,000; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $881,107 will be obligated at time of award, $21,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



MHI Ship Repair and Services – Norfolk (MHI), Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $57,134,922 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) fiscal 2021 selected restricted availability (SRA). This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $71,850,462. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $57,134,922 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $51,832,242 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In an effort to stabilize the industrial base for maintenance, a sole-source justification has been made in the industrial mobilization justification and approval, in accordance with the requirements of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4408).



The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchell Field, N.Y., is awarded a $43,591,084 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00011) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-20-C-0045 for the U.S. and United Kingdom (U.K.) to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident Fleet support, Trident II SSP Shipboard Integration (SSI) Increment 8, SSI Increment 16, Columbia class and U.K. Dreadnought class Navigation Subsystem development efforts. Work will be performed in Mitchell Field, N.Y., (47 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (36 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (9 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (6 percent); and Hingham, Mass., (2 percent), with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $81,400 will be obligated; and shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,509,684 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). The Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $36,547,389 modification (P00037) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-18-C-1048. This modification adds scope to provide additional intermediate level maintenance capabilities in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for the Navy and the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (30.8 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (30.1 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (25.5 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (9.1 percent); Grand Rapids, Mich., (2.6 percent); and Endicott, N.Y., (1.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,547,389, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Anaheim, Calif., is awarded a $13,999,957 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00036) for new procurement options under previously awarded and announced contract N00030-18-C-0001. The work will provide services and support for flight test instrumentation (FTI) systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., (55 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (28 percent); Washington, D.C. (6 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (3 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (3 percent); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3 percent); Laurel, Md., (1 percent); and Silverdale, Washington (1%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,694,024; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,647,388; and fiscal 2021 United Kingdom funds in the amount of $1,025,720, are being obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification is awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities (now beta.SAM.gov) website. The Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, is awarded a $12,129,112 modification (P00007) to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract N00039-18-D-0006. The modification will allow for the completion of C4I system of systems testing, integration and installation services being performed onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) under task order N00039-19-F-0017. The ceiling increase will allow for the completion of services onboard CVN 73 during its Chief of Naval Operations-directed refueling and complex overhaul maintenance availability currently ongoing. This action does not extend either the ordering period of contract N00039-18-D-0006 or the current period of performance of the CVN 73 task order N00039-19-F-0017. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., (90 percent); and Charleston, S.C., (10 percent). The current period of performance for the order remains unchanged ending in September 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $6,000,000 will be obligated at time of award of this modification and funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This sole-source modification was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Textron Aviation Inc., Wichita, Kansas, was awarded an $11,396,670 firm-fixed-price contract for a King Air 250 aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of June 13, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Panama) funds in the amount of $11,396,670 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-C-0004).

*Small business









