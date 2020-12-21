Preparations for NORAD Tracks Santa are underway

Advertisement

NORAD is busy preparing for its annual tradition of tracking Santa’s journey delivering gifts around the world.

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the NORAD Tracks Santa program is on schedule and NORAD will track Santa on Dec. 24, as we have done every year since 1955.

As we move forward in our preparations for this year’s NORAD Tracks Santa program, some adjustments are being made to safely carry out our special mission of tracking Santa.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website, social media pages, a new mobile app and partner platforms will again be an important part of the program allowing children around the world to track Santa.

However, the NORAD Tracks Santa call center is being adapted due to ongoing public health concerns due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. This year, only a small number of volunteers will be answering the NORAD Tracks Santa toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD, on Dec. 24. Callers who cannot reach one of these volunteers will receive a recorded update on Santa’s current location. While NORAD understands the call center is an important tradition for many families around the world, we reduce the health risks posed by attempting to conduct a large indoor, in-person, call center during the pandemic. NORAD is committed to tracking Santa while keeping our military, their families, and our dedicated call center volunteers safe.

Santa trackers can visit http://www.noradsanta.org or use new mobile apps to get up-to-the-minute Santa statistics. These apps will soon be available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Fans can also track Santa with a variety of other NORAD Tracks Santa partners, to include OnStar and Amazon Alexa.

Our online and social media experience will go live Dec. 1 and will provide information and games to get everyone ready for the big night. NORAD Tracks Santa will also provide daily updates to its 2.1 million social media followers across its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.

NORAD looks forward to bringing the 65th year of NORAD Tracks Santa to children and families around the world.









