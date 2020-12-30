Advertisement

U.S. Army

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded an $882,485,046 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for operation, maintenance, and defense of Army communications. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $882,485,046 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91RUS-21-C-0001).





Defense Logistics Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a minimum $246,428,549 modification (P00004) to a four-year base contract (SPRTA1-19-D-0001) with one five-year option period to add pricing for the manufacture of B-2 exhaust pipes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Oklahoma, Utah, Ohio and California, with a July 1, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.





U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $198,000,000 not-to-exceed undefinitized fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00028) to a previously awarded contract (N00019-18-C-1012). This modification provides for the integration of a ground control station that provides command and control capability in support of the MQ-25 air vehicle for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (99 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount $30,324,619 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,609,865 modification (P00064) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004). This modification exercises an option to provide maintenance and operation support for the Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL). This effort includes support for all ACURL systems to include consumables for the F-35 aircraft in support of the governments of Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Valparaiso, Fla., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $18,609,865 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Special Operations Command

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., (H92241-21-D-0002), was awarded a $126,450,000 maximum ceiling, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide life-cycle contractor support for the YT706-GE-700 engine and components in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $25,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The contract has a seven-year ordering period, and the majority of the work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., This action is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $37,707,325 firm-fixed-price contract for the Japan Global Hawk Program. The contract provides for the procurement of initial spare parts to include modifications to the system engineering and program management tasks required to execute, manage, control, and report on all program activities. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2023. This contract is for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan and is the result of a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $36,690,082 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-C-1000 P00015).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Systems & Technology Research (STR) LLC, Woburn, Mass., has been awarded an $8,343,762 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Airspace Deconfliction Via Integrated Sensing and Efficient Replanning (ADVISER) effort supporting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE) program, Phase 1. This contract provides for the research, development, and demonstration of virtual and live testbed for airspace management systems, a series of algorithms for airspace planning and operations, and a sensor network for delivering real-time spatial and temporal tracking of airborne platforms. Work will be performed in Woburn, Mass., (55 percent); Orlando, Fla., (24 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (9 percent); Niskayuna, N.Y., (6 percent); Lexington, Mass., (3 percent); and Boulder, Colo., (3 percent), with an estimated completion date of February 2022. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $700,000; and fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $1,600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement, HR001120S0039. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









