Headlines – December 30, 2020

News
House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill-
The Democratic-controlled House voted Dec. 28 to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill.
Biden rips Pentagon over transition foot-dragging-
Within hours, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller pushed back on Biden’s claims, noting in a statement that the Pentagon has conducted 164 interviews with over 400 officials and provided over 5,000 pages of documents to the transition.
Key U.S. ally declares its F-35s ready for combat-
The Royal Australian Air Force on Dec. 28 declared that its F-35A Joint Strike Fighter has achieved initial operational capability, or IOC, making it the seventh country flying the jet to achieve that milestone.
Business
Navy orders more Coyote supersonic targets from Northrop Grumman-
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a production contract for 19 GQM-163A “Coyote” supersonic sea-skimming target (SSST) vehicles, the company said in a Dec. 22 release.
Defense
Snakehead will be the largest underwater drone that U.S. nuclear submarines can deploy-
Snakehead was designed to fit inside existing dry dock shelters that attach to the back of Navy submarines and are typically used by Navy SEALs.
Veterans
Veterans in the 117th Congress, by the numbers-
When elected officials gather on Capitol Hill to formally convene the 117th Congress on Jan. 3, they’ll do so with 91 veterans among their ranks, the lowest total since at least World War II.