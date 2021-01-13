Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $1,687,359,008 modification (P00166) to contract FA8625-11-C-6600 for Lot Six production of KC-46 aircraft, subscriptions and licenses, and G081 flat file. The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 12 KC-46 aircraft, data, subscriptions and licenses, and G081 flat file being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., and is expected to be completed April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

H&L Contracting LLC, Bay Shore, N.Y., was awarded a $30,628,978 firm-fixed-price contract to perform construction/rehabilitation of the seawall system at Montauk Point Lighthouse, Suffolk County, New York. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Montauk, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2014 and 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $30,628,978 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-21-C-0004).





U.S. Navy

WR Systems Ltd., Fairfax, Va., is awarded a $19,191,662 non-commercial, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and program support services in support of the Relocatable Over-the-Horizon Radar Life Cycle Management Department at the Forces Surveillance Support Center, Chesapeake, Va. The contract will include a 48-month ordering period with no options. The ordering period is expected to begin April 2021 and be completed by March 2025. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., (42 percent); Fairfax, Va., (39 percent); New Kent, Va., (6 percent); Corpus Christi, Texas (3 percent); San Juan, Puerto Rico (3 percent); Adelaide, Australia (1 percent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); Dayton, Ohio (1 percent); Colorado Springs, Colo., (1 percent); Washington, D.C. (1 percent); Arlington, Va., (1 percent); and Key West, Fla., (1 percent). Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive, sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-Z015).



Container Research Corp.,* Aston, Penn., is awarded an $11,539,383 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of up to a maximum quantity of 275 V-22 Mission Auxiliary Tank System storage containers for the Navy, Marines, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Aston, Penn., and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-21-D-0006).



Advanced Computer Learning Co. LLC,* Fayetteville, N.C., is being awarded an $8,207,152 single-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the development of curriculum material and the instruction on the use of unique networks in the Joint Staff Joint Tactical Operations Interface Training Program and the U.S. Message Text Formatting Training Program in support of the Joint Staff, Joint Interoperability Division at the Joint Multi-Tactical School. The contract will include an 11-month base ordering period with an additional three consecutive one-year ordering period options, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $33,207,839. The base ordering period is expected to begin in January 2021 and be completed by December 2021. If the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by December 2024. All work will be performed in Fort Bragg, N.C. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance defense-wide funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on Navy Electronic Commerce Online and beta.SAM.gov as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business set-aside, with nine offers received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-Z014).

*Small business









