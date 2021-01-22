National Museum USAF to host new Space exhibit

Advertisement

A new interactive exhibit designed to spark imaginations by igniting the desire for space exploration and discovery, and inspire new generations of explorers to dream of the possibilities that lie ahead, will be on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 28-Sept. 6.

The exhibit, titled “SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,” is being provided by Evergreen Exhibitions and allows visitors to experience explorations of the past as well as our future destiny in space. Highlights of the exhibit include touching actual rocks from the lunar surface of the moon and the red planet of Mars; exploring a Mars Base Camp while walking through a full-size habitat and work pod; taking a spin on a centrifuge that is powered like a bicycle; getting an up-close look at a wide range of artifacts from the space program; and looking into future explorations of the universe.

Note: COVID-19 safety precautions will include issuing gloves to each visitor interacting with the exhibit, as well as cleaning and sanitizing the exhibit throughout each day. Visitors aged three and up are required to wear masks during their visit to the museum.

The exhibit, which will be located in the museum’s fourth building, features content provided by NASA and the National Science Teachers Association, and introduces visitors to generations of dreamers and thinkers who have at times risked their lives to provide a better understanding of who we are and how we fit into the universe around us. Visitors will also meet today’s explorers who are on the forefront of the search for answers to questions about the universe including how to protect it and what life exists out there.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Education Chief Mike Brimmer, the exhibit ties in perfectly to the museum’s mission of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, and complements the permanent space exhibits already on display, which include space suits, rockets, a Space Shuttle exhibit, satellites, capsules and many more space related artifacts.

“STEM education and inspiring youth to pursue careers in these fields is the heart of our mission at the museum, and space is a topic that keeps the interest and attention of almost everyone,” said Brimmer. “Exhibits such as this provide students and visitors of all ages with an exciting, hands-on way to learn; supports many of the education standards that are being delivered in classrooms; and can even serve as a catalyst for making amazing achievements in their own chosen professions someday.”

For additional information on this and other 2021 museum events, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.



“SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,” was made possible at the museum with support from the Air Force Museum Foundation and Dayton Aerospace, Inc. (Federal endorsement not implied.)

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.









