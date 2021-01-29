Headlines – January 29, 2021

News
China warns Taiwan independence ‘means war’ as US pledges support-
China has warned that attempts by Taiwan to seek independence “means war.”
Two U.S. destroyers enter Black Sea; Russia responds-
The deployment of the two U.S. Navy ships, along with a refueling ship, is the largest American presence in the waterway in three years.
Drawdowns of troops in Germany, Afghanistan up in the air-
The Pentagon is still working with a May deadline for a full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, but a Defense Department spokesman told reporters on Jan. 28 that the way ahead is unclear.
Business
Rheinmetall, MBDA building high-energy lasers for Germany’s Navy-
Rheinmetall and MBDA Deutschland have officially been tasked to build, test and field a high-energy laser weapon system for the German Navy over the next year.
Boeing gets U.S. approval to offer F-15EX to India-
Boeing has received a license from the U.S. government to offer its F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian air force, a senior executive said on Jan. 28.
General Dynamics receives $43.2M contract for Columbia/Dreadnought-class SSBN fire control systems-
The U.S. Navy recently awarded a contract modification to General Dynamics Mission Systems that includes a broad scope of work for the Columbia and Dreadnought ballistic-missile submarine class to support development, production, and installation requirements.
Northrop Grumman says it will walk away from cluster bomb contract-
The company’s CEO says the decision is part of a move to “be thoughtful about potential human rights implications” of its products.
Defense
Pentagon halts Trump appointments to advisory boards-
The move effectively prevents a number of Trump allies, including Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, from actually serving on panels.
U.S., Australia plan to carry on with massive Talisman Sabre exercise despite pandemic-
The United States and Australia will hold a large-scale, multinational military exercise Down Under this summer despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Australian Defense Department.
Veterans
‘Hopefully it won’t be forgotten’: With no survivors left, Tidewater’s Pearl Harbor Survivors Association disbands-
At its height in the 1970s and 1980s, the Tidewater chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association boasted several hundred members — sailors who’d survived the infamous 1941 attack and lived to tell the tale.