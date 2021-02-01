Headlines – February 2, 2021

Advertisement

News

Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline-

International troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline envisaged by the insurgent Taliban’s deal with the United States, four senior NATO officials said, a move that could escalate tensions with the Taliban demanding full withdrawal.



Islamic State senior leader in Iraq killed in U.S.-led coalition airstrike-

A U.S.-led coalition air strike killed the top remaining Islamic State leader in Iraq, said Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.



U.S. military slams Chinese flights over South China Sea but says they posed no threat-

The U.S. military said on Jan. 29 that Chinese military flights in the past week in the South China Sea fit a pattern of destabilizing and aggressive behavior by Beijing but posed no threat to a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the region.





Business

Is Russia’s defense industry too busy to take on another fighter jet project?-

Rostec announced this week it has begun developing the MiG-41, a fifth-generation fighter jet set to replace Russia’s MiG-31 jets currently in service. However, amid a number of other ongoing military aerospace projects, experts are questioning whether industry has the resources to produce the aircraft by its deadline of 2030.



Meet the new hybrid tank competing for serial production in Turkey-

A Turkish-Qatari armored vehicles manufacturer has unveiled a hybrid tank that combines the hull of a German Leopard 2A4 with a Turkish-made turret in an effort to win a serial production contract.



Lockheed’s F-35 program head to lead aeronautics biz-

Lockheed Martin announced Jan. 29 the appointment of Greg Ulmer as the company’s executive vice president of aeronautics, making him the top executive overseeing flagship aviation programs such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter as well as the secretive Skunk Works development shop.



Elbit signs tank, armored vehicle contract with Asia-Pacific country-

Elbit Systems will supply tracked light tanks and wheeled fire-support vehicles to an army in the Asia-Pacific region under an approximately $172 million deal, the Israeli company announced Jan. 26.



France begins backfilling its Rafale fleet after selling some to Greece-

The French Air and Space Force will be getting 12 new Rafales to replace those being removed from its inventory to sell to Greece, Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Jan. 29.





Defense

Drone Swarms Are Getting Too Fast For Humans To Fight, U.S. General Warns-

General John Murray, head of Army Futures Command, told a webinar audience at the Center for Strategic & International Studies that humans may not be able to fight swarms of enemy drones, and that the rules governing human control over artificial intelligence might need to be relaxed.



Disproportionate number of current and former military personnel arrested in Capitol attack-

Active military personnel and veterans are over-represented among the first 150 people to be arrested and have records released for federal offenses in the violence and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



U.S. Army looks at Israeli precision munition for infantry squads-

The U.S. Army is evaluating Israeli defense company Rafael’s shoulder-launched, short-range version of its Spike missile and demonstrated the capability at the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment 2021 earlier this month, according to a company statement.



F-117s cleared to refuel from all KC-135s as ‘retired’ stealth jets expand operations-

The F-117 has been cleared to refuel from the entire KC-135 force again 13 years since its “retirement” and 38 years since its first flight.









