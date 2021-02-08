Headlines – February 8, 2021

Advertisement

News

Pentagon: Troop numbers under review, role in Yemen shifts and extremism takes center stage-

The recent Pentagon-directed Global Posture Review has put the brakes on any further drawdowns of troops in Germany or anywhere else until at least mid-year, but won’t affect rotational deployments across the force, a Pentagon official said Feb. 5.



Biden’s Pentagon to keep Turkey out of F-35 program-

The Biden administration is continuing its predecessor’s policy of excluding Turkey from the international F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby indicated Feb. 5.





Business

Boeing, Raytheon missile sales to Saudi Arabia paused by Biden administration-

The Biden administration has paused indefinitely two precision guided munition sales to Saudi Arabia, worth as much as $760 million, as part of a new policy aimed at curtailing violence in Yemen, Defense News has learned.



Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 radar is going to sea-

Lockheed Martin’s new SPY-7 radar will be sailing to sea on the ships of three navies as the company highlights the radar’s capabilities for application to other navies, including the U.S. Navy.





Defense

U.S. Army sets first shoot-off for airborne, long-range precision munitions-

The U.S. Army has set its first shoot-off for airborne, long-range precision munitions for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, according to a Feb. 2 request for information that the service posted to a government contracting website.



Army giving robotic combat vehicles more firepower-

The Army is bolstering the lethality of its fleet of robots through the integration of new weapon systems and payloads that will allow the platforms to destroy targets, take down rogue drones and jam enemy communications.



Marine Corps adds 5th F-35B squadron to its force-

The Marine Corps is converting a fifth squadron to the F-35B Lightning II strike fighter.





Veterans

Biden to review deportations of veterans, military family that occurred under Trump-

President Joe Biden will review the deportations of veterans and military family members that occurred under the stricter immigration enforcement policies of former President Donald Trump, a White House official told McClatchy.



Veterans unemployment rate worsened slightly to start the new year-

The unemployment rate for veterans worsened slightly in January — especially for younger veterans — even as the national rate continued to improve after last year’s historic job market upheaval.









