U.S. Army

Fugro USA Land Inc., Houston, Texas (W912HY-21-D-0001); Professional Service Industries Inc., Arlington Heights, Ill., (W912HY-21-D-0002); Eustis Engineering LLC,* Metairie, La., (W912HY-21-D-0003); and QRI-Tetra Tech JV,* Baton Rouge, La., (W912HY-21-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for geotechnical field exploration and laboratory testing. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 8, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity.



Syblon Reid, Folsom, Calif., was awarded a $7,621,699 firm-fixed-price contract for the replacement of Pumping Plant 4 and other construction for the Natomas Reach D levee project. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Sacramento, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 24, 2022. Fiscal 2020 non-federal funds; and 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,621,699 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-21-C-0012).





U.S. Navy

International Flooring and Protective Coatings Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N50054-21-D-2101); Main Industries Inc.,* Hampton, Va., (N50054-21-D-2102); Surface Technologies Corp.,* Atlantic Beach, Fla., (N50054-21-D-2103); and UHP Projects Inc.,* Newport News, Va., (N50054-21-D-2104), are awarded a combined $41,425,862 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract to furnish management, administrative and production services, materials, tools, equipment and required support to accomplish removal of old deck covering and underlayment (including rubber base if present), abrasive blast, ultra-high pressure water jet and power tool clean decks; and prepare surfaces, apply primer coatings and install new non-skid deck covering onboard Navy or other military type vessels. International Flooring and Protective Coatings Inc. is being awarded a $10,887,224 estimate and if all options are exercised, the total value will be $58,889,922. Main Industries Inc. is being awarded a $9,616,068 estimate and if all options are exercised, the total value will be $50,102,014. Surface Technologies Corp. is being awarded a $9,410,280 estimate and if all options are exercised, the total value will be $47,110,600. UHP Projects Inc. is being awarded an $11,512,290 estimate and if all options are exercised, the total value will be $65,057,475. Work will be accomplished onboard Navy vessels located primarily within a 50-mile radius of Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed in February 2022, and February 2026 if all options are exercised. The maximum dollar value for all four contracts is $65,057,475. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 ($2,500 per awardee) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The requirement was competitively procured as a small business set-aside solicited through the beta.SAM.gov website with five offers received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $13,435,247 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and technical design effort to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. This contract procures advanced submarine research and development (R&D) including studies to support assessments, development, design studies and tests; provide on-site engineering, logistics and technical services; and integrate/incorporate technologies for land-based or at-sea tests/demonstrations. Development and design of advanced submarine R&D technologies include integration/incorporation of developing technologies as well as advanced development models into the designated R&D test platform(s) and current and future submarine platforms. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $117,332,071. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $35,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) – Industrial Mobilization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-2104).





U.S. Air Force

Titan Facility Services LLC, Gilbert, Ariz., has been awarded a $10,378,274 modification (P00029) to contract FA8052-18-C-000913 for healthcare aseptic management services to exercise Option Period Two. This contract provides for medical aseptic housekeeping, waste management and linen management. These services constitute the enterprise-level healthcare aseptic management services requirement for the Air Force Medical Service. Work will be performed at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark.; Barksdale AFB, La.; Keesler AFB, Miss.; Eglin AFB, Fla.; Hurlburt Field AFB, Fla.; MacDill AFB, Fla.; Tyndall AFB, Fla.; Patrick AFB, Fla.; Charleston AFB, S.C.; Shaw AFB, S.C.; Moody AFB, Ga.; Robins AFB, Ga.; Columbus AFB, Miss.; Altus AFB, Okla.; Tinker AFB, Okla.; and Vance AFB, Okla., and is expected to be completed Feb. 13, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at time of award. The total cumulative value of this contract including, Option Two, is $32,348,517. The 773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded an $8,377,372 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (38 percent); Goleta, Calif., (14 percent); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (48 percent), with an expected completion date of October 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $454,127; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,765,783, are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a limited competitive acquisition with five offers received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0036).

*Small business









