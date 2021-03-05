Thunderbirds, Blue Angels debut new formation

Advertisement

For the first time ever, the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels on March 2 debuted an F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation known as the “Super Delta” during a joint training evolution over California’s Imperial Valley.

The formation grew out of a series of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021, and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to virtually debut a full flight this Memorial Day weekend during the nation-wide broadcast of the National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall, hosted by the American Veterans Center in Washington, D.C., honoring those who have served and sacrificed before us,” said the Blue Angels in a Twitter announcement.

Tune-in to your ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox affiliate May 29 -31, to view the debut of this formation flight with re-airings in the weeks to follow.

For more information about the parade and virtual flyover, visit www.NationalMemorialDayParade.com.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact