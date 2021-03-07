330th Military Police Company heads to Alaska

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Martin Rivera addresses family members during a departure ceremony for Soldiers of California Army National Guard’s 330th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, Feb. 25, 2021, at the California National Guard Armory in Ontario, Calif. The Soldiers are mobilizing to support security efforts led by the 100th Missile Defense Brigade and 49th Missile Defense Battalion at the missile defense site at Fort Greely, Alaska.
U.S. Army Capt. Jeffrey Sanchez, company commander, addresses family members and Soldiers during a departure ceremony for members of the California Army National Guard’s 330th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, Feb. 25, 2021, at the California National Guard Armory in Ontario, Calif. The Soldiers are mobilizing to support security efforts led by the 100th Missile Defense Brigade and 49th Missile Defense Battalion at the missile defense site at Fort Greely, Alaska.
U.S. Army Spec. Benito Alejo, center, is photographed with his brother, father, and grandmother, after a departure ceremony for Soldiers of California Army National Guard’s 330th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, Feb. 25, 2021, at the California National Guard Armory in Ontario, Calif. The Soldiers are mobilizing to support security efforts led by the 100th Missile Defense Brigade and 49th Missile Defense Battalion at the missile defense site at Fort Greely, Alaska.
U.S. Army Spec. Elihu Hernandez pets his family dog Hercules before a departure ceremony for Soldiers of California Army National Guard’s 330th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, Feb. 25, 2021, at the California National Guard Armory in Ontario, Calif. The Soldiers are mobilizing to support security efforts led by the 100th Missile Defense Brigade and 49th Missile Defense Battalion at the missile defense site at Fort Greely, Alaska.
330th Military Police Company heads to Alaska
U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Martin Rivera addresses family members during a departure ceremony for Soldiers of California Army National Guard’s 330th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, Feb. 25, 2021, at the California National Guard Armory in Ontario, Calif. The Soldiers are mobilizing to support security efforts led by the 100th Missile Defense Brigade and 49th Missile Defense Battalion at the missile defense site at Fort Greely, Alaska.