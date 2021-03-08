Advertisement

U.S. Army

Armtec Defense Products Co., Coachella, Calif., was awarded a $207,659,016 firm-fixed-price contract for Modular Artillery Charge Systems M231/M232-series combustible case assemblies for 155mm propelling charges. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 5, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0005).



Alloy Surfaces Co. Inc., Chester, Penn., was awarded a $28,823,677 firm-fixed-price contract to produce, test, inspect, package and deliver M211 infrared countermeasure decoys and MJU-50A/B and MJU-51A/B infrared countermeasure flares. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 5, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0014).



Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC, Lockport, La., was awarded a $15,778,147 firm-fixed-price contract to acquire a new diesel electric-hybrid vessel for the New York District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Houma, La., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2021 revolving funds in the amount of $15,778,147 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0012).





U.S. Navy

Advancia Aeronautics LLC,* Milwaukee, Wisc., is awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 collection kits, laboratory operation and testing site standup, including all necessary support services to provide on-site COVID-19 screening testing capability for asymptomatic personnel for the purpose of establishing infection rates and mitigating the risk of spread across the Naval Air Systems Command enterprise. Work will be performed in various locations within the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; 18 bids were received. The Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N68520-21-D-0003).

American Rheinmetall Munition Inc., Stafford, Va., is awarded a $16,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for grenade first article units, nine-bang flash bang diversionary hand grenades production units, inert diversionary grenades and cutaway diversionary grenades. This procurement is for grenade first article unit and the nine-bang flash bang grenades that are sound and flash devices, producing an intense light and sound display, used as a non-lethal means to distract and disorient in hostile environments that require less than lethal force. Inert and cutaway of the production units will be used for demonstration and teaching purposes. This procurement is in support of the U.S. Special Operations Command. Work will be performed in Trittau, Germany, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2021 ammunition procurement (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $399,696 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured on the basis of full and open competition and three offers were received via the beta.SAM.gov website. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contract activity (N00164-21-D-JR77).



General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Conn., is awarded a $13,420,686 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2103 to exercise an option for engineering and technical design effort to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (96.1 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (1.7 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (1.7 percent); and Newport, R.I., (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) – Industrial Mobilization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-2103).

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact