Headlines – March 8, 2021

U.S. proposes interim power-sharing government with Taliban in Afghanistan-

Worried that Afghan peace talks are going nowhere, and facing a May 1 deadline for the possible withdrawal of all U.S. troops, the Biden administration has proposed sweeping plans for an interim power-sharing government between the Taliban and Afghan leaders, and stepped-up involvement by Afghanistan’s neighbors — including Iran — in the peace process.



Biden signals support to replace war power authority-

U.S. President Joe Biden on March 5 signaled support to replace decades-old authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East, a little more than a week after he relied on the authorizations to carry out retaliatory airstrikes against an Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria.





This is how biggest arms manufacturers steer millions to influence US policy-

Five of the nation’s biggest defense contractors — Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies and General Dynamics — spent a combined $60 million in 2020 to influence policy, according to a new report from the Center for Responsive Politics.



U.S. may field new fighter by FY 2029-

The United States may field a new fighter aircraft type by fiscal year 2029, according to a related contract notification posted on March 4.



Korean, Israeli firms eye partnership to arm helicopter with kamikaze drones-

Korea Aerospace Industries and Israel Aerospace Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to pair helicopters with loitering munitions and offer the drones to the South Korean military.



Dassault boss Trappier floats ‘Plan B’ considerations for the troubled FCAS warplane-

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, whose company leads the tri-national New Generation Fighter (NGF) destined to replace France’s Rafales, Germany’s Typhoons and Spain’s EF-18 Hornets, has admitted that there is “trouble” afoot with implementing the program’s next stage, dubbed 1B.



Huntington Ingalls names Kari Wilkinson to lead shipbuilding-

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Friday that Brian Cuccias, president of its Ingalls Shipbuilding division since 2014, will retire April 1 and be succeeded by Kari Wilkinson, the current vice president for program management.



Pratt & Whitney makes hypersonic revival as Pentagon pushes reuse-

As reusable hypersonic propulsion rises up the list of U.S. Defense Department priorities, Pratt & Whitney now confirms it is working on a secretive development program called Metacomet aimed at solving the problem of fielding high-speed, reusable propulsion systems at low cost.





Navy tried to cast Capt. Brett Crozier as a villain. New emails reveal how much support he really had-

The Navy has repeatedly blamed Capt. Brett Crozier for the unprecedented novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt last year, but newly-released emails show several of Crozier’s colleagues instantly recognized that he had put the lives of his crew above his own career.



Ripping F-35 costs, House Armed Services chairman looks to ‘cut our losses’-

The House Armed Services Committee chairman railed at the expensive F-35 Joint Strike Fighter on Friday, saying he wants to “stop throwing money down that particular rathole,” just days after the Air Force said it too is looking at other options.



U.S. Army’s extended-range guided rocket sees successful 80-kilometer test shot-

The U.S. Army’s new extended-range version of its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System had a successful 80-kilometer flight demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., on March 4, according to a Lockheed Martin announcement.



Navy mysteriously cancels plan to arm jets with “Screaming Arrow” hypersonic anti-ship missile-

Three days after it was disclosed, the Navy’s scramjet-powered anti-ship missile program is apparently no more.









