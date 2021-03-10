Headlines – March 10, 2021

Advertisement

News

Austin approves request to extend National Guard deployment at US Capitol-

An extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol has been approved through May 23.



DOD didn’t put enough thought into cost of border deployments, report finds-

The Pentagon spent more than $800 million deploying troops to the U.S.-Mexico border between 2018 and 2020, according to a recent Government Accountability report, which found that the Defense Department bungled its cost analyses when it came to both the amount of money and readiness it would expend in supporting then-President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.





Business

The 737 Max crisis costs continues to climb two years after the second fatal crash-

Wednesday marked a grim anniversary for Boeing and hundreds of families worldwide — two years since the fatal crash of a 737 Max flown by Ethiopian Airlines that killed all 157 people on board. While the human toll outweighs the financial accounting of the crisis, the dollar cost is likely to make Boeing’s 737 Max safety issues one of the most costly corporate mistakes ever.



Boeing close to major order for dozens of 737 MAX jets-

Boeing Co is close to a deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines Co, in potentially the company’s largest 737 MAX order since the aircraft’s safety ban was lifted, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.



GM Defense has a new chief engineer-

GM Defense has brought on Rick Kewley as its new executive chief engineer, who will be in charge of all engineering and program execution at the General Motors subsidiary, according to a March 10 company statement.



Anduril hires Pentagon vet Zachary Mears as head of strategy-

Anduril Industries has brought in Zachary Mears, a former senior Pentagon staffer, as head of strategy, the company is expected to announce March 9.



Navy awards logistics support contract for Advanced Helicopter Training Program-

The U.S. Navy awarded Vertex Aerospace LLC (Vertex) a contract for $71.4 million on March 2 for the base year for the Contractor Logistics and Maintenance Support (CLS) in support of the Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) program, with six options for a total contract value of more than $471 million, the Naval Air Systems Command said in a March 8 release.





Defense

Strategic Long-Range Cannon effort on hold ahead of report-

While some work on the Strategic Long-Range Cannon science and technology effort is ongoing, the Army is primarily waiting for the National Academy of Sciences to issue a report on the cannon’s technical feasibility, Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, who is in charge of the service’s long-range precision fires development, told Defense News.



Austin slashes hundreds of volunteer advisory positions-

The Pentagon could know within about a week how many volunteer civilian advisers had their terms abruptly concluded by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III effective Feb. 16, including a list of names.



Pentagon is ready to give soldiers jetpacks-

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will pay up to $1.5 million in development costs for a powered flight system capable of quickly moving a single person. The system would allow troops to zip across the battlefield to fight in cities, rescue downed pilots, or enter or exit the battlefield.



New SecDef puts climate crisis, rebuilding alliances on military to-do list-

Stopping the COVID-19 pandemic, countering China and other threats, and rebuilding alliances around the world are among the top issues on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s mind.



New Army readiness model to take effect in October-

Army units will enter a new operational model that aligns them with different parts of the world and prepares them to receive new equipment Oct. 1, the start of fiscal 2022, the service said last week.



Navy’s whole T-45 trainer fleet to get new oxygen systems after hypoxia-like events-

The U.S.Navy’s entire T-45 Goshawk fleet will receive a new smart oxygen concentrator, a system crucial in providing pilots with clean air while in flight.



Navy megadestroyer Zumwalt makes it through round of rough-water trials-

The Navy’s new destroyer passed a round of sea trials in which it sailed through two storms off California and Alaska, moving it into the next phase of testing, set to take place this month.



KC-46s could be available for limited ops as early as June-

U.S. Transportation Command is looking to integrate the KC-46 into operations as soon as June, following Air Mobility Command’s move to free up the troubled tanker for ops to relieve stress on legacy refuelers.



Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper drone replacement requirements now include air-to-air combat capability-

The Reaper’s successor should be able to defend both high-value manned aircraft and itself, in a high-end battlespace, according to the Air Force.





Veterans

All vets could be eligible for COVID vaccines at VA soon, but supply problems remain biggest challenge-

Congress and Veterans Affairs leaders want to get as many veterans vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible in coming months.



Lawmakers eye cutting restrictions, expanding infertility help for veterans-

Even after a number of scientific and policy breakthroughs in recent years, available infertility services for veterans remain confusing and burdensome even for individuals whose combat injuries prevent other options for starting a family, advocates warned on March 9.









