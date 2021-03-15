Headlines – March 15, 2021

Advertisement

Biden team engaged in ‘rigorous’ debate over ending forever war-

With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaching, the president wants to declare success. But military and CIA careerists are said to be resisting.



U.S. push for peace in Afghanistan has new ‘urgency.’ Some Afghans fear it could backfire-

The United States has launched its most aggressive push yet for a political settlement to end two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, but some Afghan officials are warning the campaign could backfire, by deadlocking talks, undermining the elected government and plunging the country deeper into violence.



U.S. has 1,000 more troops in Afghanistan than it disclosed-

The undercount complicates President Biden’s decision on carrying out a complete withdrawal by May 1, as his administration tries to jump-start peace talks.





Chaos, cash and COVID-19: How the defense industry survived — and thrived — during the pandemic-

U.S. Air Force leaders faced a dilemma. The service needed a key raw material from Italy for one of its critical nuclear modernization programs.





Guard should start winding down Capitol mission now, key lawmakers say-

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the House Armed Services Committee think it’s time to wind down the National Guard mission at the U.S. Capitol.



These recruits were promised citizenship in exchange for military service. Now they fear the U.S. has forgotten them-

For a small group of young immigrants who were pitched a dream of gaining U.S. citizenship through military service, even a call home can jeopardize their status and flag them to the FBI.



KC-46 tanker’s most infamous problem isn’t the one that impacts pilots the most-

The U.S. Air Force is on its way to ameliorating a technical glitch that has left KC-46 tanker pilots waiting to take off, sometimes for hours, as a key system starts up.



U.S. Air Force receives second B-52 from boneyard-

The United States has refurbished and returned to service a second Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber from the ‘boneyard’ at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.





Operation Triumphus crowdsources personal stories of the Vietnam War. Share yours now-

More than 2.7 million veterans served in the Vietnam War. Today, only about 770,000 are still alive, according to the American War Library.



Wounded women veterans face higher levels of loneliness, isolation: report-

Four out of five wounded women veterans reported feelings of loneliness, isolation and disconnect from their peers in a recent survey, a statistic almost 20 percent higher than men that advocates say underscores the need for better outreach to those individuals.









