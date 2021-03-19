California Guard returns from D.C. deployment

(Army National Guard photograph by Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson)
Members of the California Guard who had been deployed to Washington, D.C., returned home March 14.

The Adjutant General of California, Maj. Gen. David Baldwin, the Command Senior Enlister Leader, Chief Master Sgt. Thomas James, and the Command Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anthony Williamson, welcomed the Soldiers at March Air Reserve Base, Calif.

Following the riot at our nation’s Capitol in D.C. and in preparation for the presidential inauguration, these Soldiers answered the call for help and arrived in Washington, D.C., in January 2021 with no set date of return.

“Good to have them back home! Thank you for securing the history and traditions of our nation!”

Editor’s note: Service members who are shown not wearing masks received their full set of the approved COVID-19 vaccine.
 
 
 

