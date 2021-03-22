Advertisement

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $2,417,500,565 fixed-price incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2100 to exercise an option for the construction of one Block V Virginia-class submarine with Virginia Payload Module. Electric Boat Corp. will continue to subcontract with Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., (34 percent); Quonset Point, R.I., (14 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (7 percent); Groton, Conn., (7 percent); Annapolis, Md., (1 percent); Norfolk, Va., (1 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (1 percent); and Bethlehem, Penn., (1 percent), with other efforts performed at various sites (each less than 1 percent) throughout the U.S. (33 percent) and other areas outside of the U.S. (1 percent). Work is expected to be complete by February 2030. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,139,601,847 (79 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $388,281,954 (14 percent; fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $174,049,792 (6 percent); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,844,873 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These include funding for previously announced long lead time material and economic ordering quantity material. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Solution Engineering Associates Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $17,267,060 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical support services, including software, hardware, and prototype development and analysis in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Flight Control and Flight Dynamics programs. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (75 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042121D0003).



Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded an $8,666,992 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6246, to exercise options for Payload Control System capabilities for Technical Insertion Advanced Processing Build. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,605,071 (99 percent); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $61,921 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which, $61,921 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W912DR-21-D-0001); Tetra Tech, Huntsville, Ala., (W912DR-21-D-0002); Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Penn., (W912DR-21-D-0003); Arcadis U. S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo., (W912DR-21-D-0004); Hydrogeologic, Inc.,* Reston, Va., (W912DR-21-D-0005); EA-Bay West Joint Venture LLC,* Hunt Valley, Md., (W912DR-21-D-0006); Janus Global Operations LLC, Lenoir City, Tenn., (W912DR-21-D-0007); Pika International Inc.,* Stafford, Texas (W912DR-21-D-0008); and TLI/MMG JV, Chantilly, Va., (W912DR-21-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to perform military munitions response program services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity.



Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc., Kansas City, Mo., (W912DQ-21-D-4015); FSB-Pond JV, Oklahoma City, Okla., (W912DQ-21-D-4016); and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arlington, Va., (W912DQ-21-D-4017), will compete for each order of the $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support planning, design and construction for the Air Force Civil Engineering Centers B-21 Beddown mission. Bids were solicited via the internet with ten received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity.



John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Md., was awarded a $49,781,735 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a variety of technical areas associated with high-speed precision munitions. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 19, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0018).



Albert M. Giacomazzi & Associates Inc., Santa Clarita, Calif., was awarded a $26,473,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a ground transport equipment building complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 6, 2023. Fiscal 2018 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $26,473,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-21-C-0007).



Sev1Tech LLC, Woodbridge, Va., was awarded an $18,517,886 modification (P00013) to contract W56KGY-19-F-0022 to provide deployable embedded-trainer services for the Distributed Common Ground System-Army. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency



Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded an estimated $91,614,978 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for multiple weapon systems program support. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year base contract with three two-year option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-21-D-0087).





U.S. Air Force

FlightSafety International Defense Corp., doing business as FSI Defense, Denver, Colo., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $33,023,865 modification (P00045) to contract FA8621-13C-6247 for the exercise of the KC-46 Aircrew Training System (ATS) production Year Six options. This modification provides the continued supply of equipment and services to continue using the KC-46 ATS. Work will be performed in Broken Arrow, Okla., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $15,864,619 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $302,537,152. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., has been awarded a $13,198,486 time and materials, firm-fixed-price task order for Missile Applications and Software Support 3. MASS3 provides agile software development service and continuous, incremental software deliveries for maintenance, sustainment and development requirements in support of the U.S. Strategic Command mission. Work will primarily be performed in Bellevue, Neb., and is expected to be completed April 5, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Materiel Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-F-8503).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

System High Corp., Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $27,585,675 modification (P00029) to previously awarded task order HR0011-17-F-0001 for program security services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $121,632,368 from $94,046,693. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an expected completion date of March 2022. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $260,000; and fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $19,477,215 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.





Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, Calif., is being awarded a $16,020,178 modification (P00389) to a previously awarded F04701-02-C-0009 contract to exercise an option period. The value of this contract is increased from $1,942,073,285, to $1,958,093,463. Under this modification, the contractor will provide on-orbit operations and sustainment for the Space Tracking and Surveillance System. The work will be performed at the Missile Defense Space Center, Colorado Springs, Colo., and at Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, Calif. The performance period is from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,248,850 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity.

